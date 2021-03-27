All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's Bennett voted Coach of the Year

He was there for Tyrese Hunter in 2016 when he learned that the eighth grader had just lost his mother to kidney failure. He inspired his players this season by invoking the names of Elijah Lambert, Elijah Sabala, Brock Naidl and Caleb Chernouski, St. Catherine’s four seniors on the 25-0 team who were denied the chance to play for a state championship.

Said Bennett: “At the beginning of the year when we were at the Taylor Complex (where the Angels were forced to practice all season because of the pandemic), I said, ‘We’re not going to complain about being on the road, we’re not going to complain about our gym.’ And I said, “If anybody says anything about that, you’d better think about Lambert, Sabala, Brock and Caleb. I’ll bet they would give just about anything to practice at the Taylor Complex.’ “

That thoughtfulness even extended to officials. Sure, Bennett was upset by calls at times. But as he says, “I hope officials know, whether I think they’re calling a good game or not, they have a thankless job. When they’re doing a good job — and the vast majority of officials do a really good job — they never get credit or noticed for it.”

Bennett credits his father, Jack, for much of what he has learned as a basketball coach. But when it comes to the passionate side of Bennett, he thinks his mother, Sue, played a big role in that.