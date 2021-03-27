All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's Bennett voted Coach of the Year

As the Menominee Nation Arena clock in Oshkosh counted off the final seconds the night of March 5, overjoyed players prepared to celebrate what was so long in coming.
The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team had just defeated Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 in the WIAA Division 3 championship game. One year earlier, the COVID-19 pandemic had denied the 25-0 Angels a chance to complete an undefeated state championship season, but they got it done this time.
Players couldn’t wait to storm the court. But they were momentarily held back for just a few seconds by their coach, Nick Bennett. He had something else in mind.
Before any celebration was going to take place, Bennett sent his sophomore manager, Jimmy Perez, out to midcourt to be presented with the championship trophy. In Bennett’s mind, this young man with Downs Syndrome was just as important to the team in his own way as the All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee.
When asked why he insisted on that one moment of glory for Jimmy, Bennett answered without hesitation.
“Because he earned it,” said Bennett, who was voted the All-Racine County Coach of the Year for the second straight season. “Because he’s a member of our program and our team and I love him. Jimmy’s shown up for every practice for two years, he helps our guys get better and he is our biggest cheerleader.
“If anyone thinks that was a favor, they’re incorrect. That was giving a young man who has given a ton to our program an opportunity to show everyone he has earned that right to be there.”
That’s Nick Bennett for you. In 2016, he accepted the daunting challenge of succeeding as St. Catherine’s coach Bob Letsch, who had became the second-winningest coach in state history during the previous 37 years.
As much as he respects and admires Letsch and John McGuire — Letsch’s predecessor and mentor — Bennett didn’t allow himself to get caught up in in St. Catherine’s illustrious past. Just 35 when he took over the program, Bennett did things his way and the results speak for themselves.
His record progressed from 15-8 to 17-7 to 21-4 to 25-0 to 28-1. He built the 15th state championship team in the program’s history. If not for the pandemic, this season likely would have been the program’s 16th state championship.
Bennett also became just the second coach in county history to be named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin in boys basketball this season.
Bennett could yell at his players with the best of them. When asked about that side of their coach, Hunter and McGee exclaimed in unison, “Wooooo!” to underscore Bennett can be tough.
But with those occasional admonishments of his players, Bennett was a deeply caring coach.
He was there for Tyrese Hunter in 2016 when he learned that the eighth grader had just lost his mother to kidney failure. He inspired his players this season by invoking the names of Elijah Lambert, Elijah Sabala, Brock Naidl and Caleb Chernouski, St. Catherine’s four seniors on the 25-0 team who were denied the chance to play for a state championship.
Said Bennett: “At the beginning of the year when we were at the Taylor Complex (where the Angels were forced to practice all season because of the pandemic), I said, ‘We’re not going to complain about being on the road, we’re not going to complain about our gym.’ And I said, “If anybody says anything about that, you’d better think about Lambert, Sabala, Brock and Caleb. I’ll bet they would give just about anything to practice at the Taylor Complex.’ “
That thoughtfulness even extended to officials. Sure, Bennett was upset by calls at times. But as he says, “I hope officials know, whether I think they’re calling a good game or not, they have a thankless job. When they’re doing a good job — and the vast majority of officials do a really good job — they never get credit or noticed for it.”
Bennett credits his father, Jack, for much of what he has learned as a basketball coach. But when it comes to the passionate side of Bennett, he thinks his mother, Sue, played a big role in that.
“It is important to note that, yeah, my dad is the biggest influence on my coaching life, but my mom has been an equally big influence on my life,” he said. “My mom was an English teacher for 37 years. She was a middle school teacher. And if you look at me know, I’m a middle school teacher.
“For people who really know me, I think they know a I take a lot of bits and pieces from my mom with her calming influence and he ability to command a classroom.”
Add everything up and you have a coach who was more than capable of continuing a winning tradition started by McGuire in 1951 and continued by Letsch starting in 1979. Jim Gosz, the recently retired coach of Whitefish Bay Dominican, sure was impressed by the product Bennett put on the court.
“You know what I liked about his teams? They never showed any arrogance,” Gosz said. “They never tried embarrassing the opponent, which they could have. Every time a timeout was called, the players jogged over and got the instructions from coach. There was no bad body language on his team at all and I’ve seen them play a lot.
“To be able to do that in today’s world with top-notch players is very hard. And I think the kids knew what Nick was talking about with his basketball mind. I don’t think it took them long to figure that one out.
“To follow coach Letsch the way he did, unbelievable! And I’m sure it wasn’t easy. But Nick’s teams were always in control.”