All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's Hunter selected Player of the Year

The site was the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, where a high school basketball camp was being hosted by Marquette University last June.
One of the players in uniform that day was DJ Steward of mighty Chicago Whitney Young High School. He’s a top recruit for none other than Duke University this year.
Another was Tyrese Hunter, a guard from St. Catherine’s. He was just a 15-year-old kid who was just starting to make a name for himself at that time.
And did he ever that day. Let St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett explain about Hunter, who has been named the All-Racine County Player of the Year.
“We do that one every summer,” he said. “It’s a great tournament. They bring in really good teams from like Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Minnesota, so we get to play really good teams from outside the state.
“We were playing Chicago Whitney Young. That’s where (Michael) Jordan’s kids went. Basketball-wise, they’re unbelievable. They have six or seven kids who will all go Division I. They have one kid (Steward) in particular who is like lottery-pick good.
“Marquette was there watching that kid, but Tyrese played really well against him. I remember ‘Wojo’ (Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski) came over and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to keep an eye on Tyrese. We really like what he’s doing and how he’s playing.’”
What exactly did Hunter do that day?
“He just did what he does,” Bennett said. “Tyrese is one of those kids who usually plays his best when the best is required.”
Take this season, when Hunter led St. Catherine’s to a 25-0 record before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the season March 12 — just hours after the Angels had defeated Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal.
The rail-thin Hunter, whom Bennett said is much stronger than his slender build suggests, was a force all season. He averaged 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals in helping the Angels win by an average margin of 30 points this season.
After the abbreviated season, he earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors and was also first-team Division 3 All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. And more than a dozen Division I offers have already come his way, including one tendered by Wojciechowski.
Not that anyone who has seen Hunter perform this season would be surprised. From draining deep 3-pointers to exploding to the basket to seemingly effortlessly bringing the ball upcourt, there wasn’t anything Hunter didn’t do exceptionally well.
“You look at all the tough kids who have come through Racine for many years, he’s right up there,” said Whitefish Bay Dominican coach Jim Gosz, who saw Hunter score 41 points against his team Feb. 21. “I think Racine is going to be proud of this young man.
“I like the way he does it. He’s not a spoiled brat and you can see that in him. He’s a great story.”
Paul Wollersheim, who coached Greendale Martin Luther to the Division 3 state championship in 2019, also has seen plenty to like about Hunter’s game.
That was especially the case Jan. 31, when St. Catherine’s was struggling against Martin Luther at Greendale after rolling to a 71-43 victory in Racine Dec. 13. St. Catherine’s was trailing 24-22 at halftime when Hunter decided to take matters into his own hands.
“We were controlling the game,” Wollersheim said. “In that first game, it was a team effort and they blew us out. They next game against us, he was controlling the ball and running their offense and it wasn’t working.
“And in the second half, he was like, ‘OK, we’re not losing this game.’ And he just took the game over. Every possession, he was getting to the basket and would either get fouled or finish at the basket. When someone else missed, he was grabbing the offensive rebound and putting it back in.
“He was just going to let them lose. And in the end, that’s exactly what happened.”
Hunter rallied St. Catherine’s to a 60-56 victory that night. He finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
What’s frightening is Hunter won’t turn 17 until August and has a slender 6-foot-1 body that doesn’t seem like it can take a lot of pounding.
“Seriously, he’s not physically developed yet,” Wollersheim said. “For the rest of us in the conference to have to face him next year when he is even more physically and mentally mature than he is this year, it’s a scary thought.”
And trust Hunter when he says he has every intention of taking his game to another level. He already has a strong foundation considering his grade point average is about 3.2 and he projects himself as a polite and respectful young man. As he enhances his game, one can only imagine how many more offers will come in this year.
“I’m not even close to my full potential,” Hunter said. “I don’t even think I’m playing my best basketball yet, so more to come.”
By the way, what does Hunter remember with his encounter against Steward last June?
“He was playing for the USA team and he came at the last minute,” Hunter said. “That just added fire to me. I went out there thinking, ‘A lot of people are here to watch him, but here’s my chance to let them know that I’m here too.’ That put a lot of fire in me and I just gave it my all.
“I’m used to playing with older cats, like the grownups in my neighborhood, so just showing that I wasn’t timid against him boosted my confidence even more. Him being an All-American and going to Duke, it was a blessing to play against him and show him my talent.”
And this is just the start of Hunter doing that.
