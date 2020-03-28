All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's Hunter selected Player of the Year

What’s frightening is Hunter won’t turn 17 until August and has a slender 6-foot-1 body that doesn’t seem like it can take a lot of pounding.

“Seriously, he’s not physically developed yet,” Wollersheim said. “For the rest of us in the conference to have to face him next year when he is even more physically and mentally mature than he is this year, it’s a scary thought.”

And trust Hunter when he says he has every intention of taking his game to another level. He already has a strong foundation considering his grade point average is about 3.2 and he projects himself as a polite and respectful young man. As he enhances his game, one can only imagine how many more offers will come in this year.

“I’m not even close to my full potential,” Hunter said. “I don’t even think I’m playing my best basketball yet, so more to come.”

By the way, what does Hunter remember with his encounter against Steward last June?

“He was playing for the USA team and he came at the last minute,” Hunter said. “That just added fire to me. I went out there thinking, ‘A lot of people are here to watch him, but here’s my chance to let them know that I’m here too.’ That put a lot of fire in me and I just gave it my all.