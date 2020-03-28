All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's dominates strong first team

Antuan Nesbitt

NOTABLE: Was named to the Metro Classic Conference team and was a top-10 player on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State team. Averaged 19.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Shot 63% from the field overall (190 for 303), 83% from the free-throw line (73 for 88) and 46% from 3-point range (21 for 46). Led the Metro Classic Conference in assists per game and was also top five in average scoring and rebounds per game. Finished 19th in the state in assists. Is regarded by both Wissports and Prep Hoops Wisconsin as a top 20-junior in the state. Is extremely efficient, scoring 474 points for the season on just 303 field-goal attempts.

QUOTABLE: “Antuan obviously has a lot of ability, but his basketball IQ is what really separates him,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “He is a great teammate who makes everyone around him better. Unselfish and always willing to share the ball and get everyone involved, Antuan took a big step forward this year understanding situational basketball and when to really insert himself and take over a ball game. Most impressive to me are the strides he’s made defensively over the past year, both on and off the ball. Antuan is a luxury to have in terms of matchups. He can guard the one through five and in particular games and sometimes switches from a 6-9 post player to a little point guard. The Brookfield Academy game is a good example of that. Offensively, he mainly plays on the wing, but he also posts up well and we often throughout games put him on the point because of his court vision and ball handling ability. Statistically we couldn’t have asked for much more and I believe his work ethic and leadership, although both already strong, will become even greater his senior season.”