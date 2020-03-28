All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's dominates strong first team

Racine County was on the brink of having a enormous presence at the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament in Madison.
On the evening of March 12, undefeated St. Catherine’s defeated Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy to move to within one victory of the Division 3 Tournament. That same night, Case won for the 17th time in 18 games when it defeated Kenosha Bradford in a Division 1 sectional semifinal.
Within hours of those victories, the COVID-19 pandemic ended those dreams.
What might have been will for these two programs will never be definitely answered. But the greatness of these two teams is reflected on the All-Racine County team, half of which is comprised of St. Catherine’s and Case players.
St. Catherine’s All-State guard Tyrese Hunter along with Kamari McGee and Elijah Lambert were voted to the first team by the county coaches. Case was represented by JaKobe Thompson on the first team and Terryon Brumby on the second team. Nick Fugiasco and Amari Jedkins were also nominated for the team.
Rounding out of the first team is Prairie multi-talented forward Antuan Nesbitt.
Here are profiles of the first-team players:
Tyrese Hunter
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: First-team Division 3 All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year. Averaged 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Scored 41 points against Whitefish Bay Dominican Feb. 21. Exceeded 1,000 points during junior season. Is on pace to become St. Catherine’s all-time leading scorer. Is one of the most dynamic and electric athletes in the state, in the opinion of St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett.
QUOTABLE: “Tyrese continues to improve,” Bennett said. “His athletic ability is second to none, but his desire to hone his skills is what makes him special. Tyrese shines brightest in the biggest moments. His offensive game is well rounded, but the fact that he doesn’t take plays off on the defensive end makes him complete. Tyrese is coachable, a great teammate, and plays with an unmatched joy. He’s already enjoyed much success, but the best is yet to come with this young man.”
Kamari McGee
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: First-team Division 3 All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Was first-team All Metro Classic Conference. Averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Is one of the hardest working perimeter defenders in the state, according to St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett. Had an assist to turnover ratio of over 5-1.
QUOTABLE: “Kamari is a terrific teammate and competitor,” Bennett said. “He sacrifices a piece of his scoring to help our team in other ways. He is extremely efficient on both ends of the court. Kamari brings a positive attitude to practice and makes sure that others are giving it their best. His physical strength and athletic ability allow Kamari to finish in traffic, but his unselfish nature to make the extra pass makes him invaluable to our team. His maturity and attitude bring tremendous energy to our program.”
Elijah Lambert
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: Was first-team All Metro Classic Conference. Averaged 10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Was named Defensive Player of the Year in Wisconsin by PrepHoops.
QUOTABLE: “Elijah has an ability to impact the game on the defensive end as well as anyone I’ve ever coached,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “His continuous effort on defense propelled us to pull out many close games. There is little doubt Elijah would have averaged more points per game at other places, but his humble approach helped up go undefeated. His blue-collar edge and toughness will be deeply missed.”
JaKobe Thompson
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: A three-year starter, Thompson is within 52 points of surpassing 2017 graduate Koreem Ozier and becoming Case’s all-time leading scorer. He has 1,354 points while Ozier finished with 1,405. Thompson was named the Southeast Conference Player of the Year and was an honorable mention Division 1 selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team. Also was honorable mention Associated Press All-State. Led Case to a 21-4 record and victories in 17 of its last 18 games.
QUOTABLE: “JaKobe is a natural scorer,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “He gets to the rim with ease, finishes extremely well and is a good shooter from mid-range and the 3. This season, he sacrificed some of his scoring average to get teammates involved and improved his court vision and passing, which led to winning more games. Kobe continues to show more commitment to defense, and he vastly lifted his intensity on that end of the court. He increasingly looks forward to the challenge of locking down an opponent. Kobe spends countless hours working on his skills in the offseason, has an intense passion for the game, and I’m excited to see him lead this team his senior year.”
Antuan Nesbitt
SCHOOL: The Prairie School
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Wing/guard
NOTABLE: Was named to the Metro Classic Conference team and was a top-10 player on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State team. Averaged 19.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Shot 63% from the field overall (190 for 303), 83% from the free-throw line (73 for 88) and 46% from 3-point range (21 for 46). Led the Metro Classic Conference in assists per game and was also top five in average scoring and rebounds per game. Finished 19th in the state in assists. Is regarded by both Wissports and Prep Hoops Wisconsin as a top 20-junior in the state. Is extremely efficient, scoring 474 points for the season on just 303 field-goal attempts.
QUOTABLE: “Antuan obviously has a lot of ability, but his basketball IQ is what really separates him,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “He is a great teammate who makes everyone around him better. Unselfish and always willing to share the ball and get everyone involved, Antuan took a big step forward this year understanding situational basketball and when to really insert himself and take over a ball game. Most impressive to me are the strides he’s made defensively over the past year, both on and off the ball. Antuan is a luxury to have in terms of matchups. He can guard the one through five and in particular games and sometimes switches from a 6-9 post player to a little point guard. The Brookfield Academy game is a good example of that. Offensively, he mainly plays on the wing, but he also posts up well and we often throughout games put him on the point because of his court vision and ball handling ability. Statistically we couldn’t have asked for much more and I believe his work ethic and leadership, although both already strong, will become even greater his senior season.”
