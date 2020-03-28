All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's Bennett named Coach of Year

“He’s really kept just a calm demeanor after taking over that program,” Martin Luther coach Paul Wollersheim said. “You can’t step into a more difficult spot than he did following Bob.

“He just been very patient with those kids as they’ve moved along and each year, he’s given them a little more and a little more. This year was kind of the culmination of what he’s been doing with that program. It’s very impressive.”

Jim Gosz, who led Milwaukee Rufus King to five state championships before taking over Whitefish Bay Dominican’s program in 2016, also has been impressed after matching wits with Bennett for four seasons.

“Nick came in under tough times after replacing Bob,” Gosz said. “That’s not an easy task in anyone’s imagination. Having to take over fr Bob had to have been a tough couple of years and I think in the last year and a half, Nick has made his niche.

“When it’s all said and done, you don’t have to look far to figure out Bennett can coach just by looking at his family tree. The kids he had the last two years have been incredible, but to make them even more incredible, you had an incredible coach who molded everything.”

Hunter agrees about his coach being incredible. But he’s even more impressed with the man Bennett is.