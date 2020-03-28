All-County boys basketball: St. Catherine's Bennett named Coach of Year

Nick Bennett can only say he’s thankful.
He’s thankful for the opportunity to mold a talented group of players into a team that achieved perfection this season. After all, the All-Racine County Coach of the Year in boys basketball was out of a job for two months last summer.
His teaching position at St. Catherine’s High School had been eliminated because of a re-organization. That meant his blossoming career as coach of the school’s tradition-rich boys basketball program was also ending after just three years.
With a wife and young daughter to support in Milwaukee, Bennett obviously had to seek employment elsewhere. He applied for an assistant coaching position at UW-Milwaukee, but ended up being runner-up for that job.
It was only after a teaching position was found for him at St. Joseph Elementary School in Racine that the problem was solved. And the 38-year-old Bennett was able to oversee an historic season instead being relegated to being on the outside looking in.
Molding All-State guards Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee with Elijah Lambert, Jameer Barker and Elijah Sabala, Bennett coached the Angels to a 25-0 record. They were the top-ranked Division 3 team in the state all season and won by an average margin of 30 games.
St. Catherine’s moved to within three victories of achieving just the fourth undefeated state championship season in the program’s history. And then everything came to a screeching halt the evening of March 12, when the basketball season was ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been a painful last two weeks for Bennett as he has wondered what might have been. But at least he was able to be part of something special while it lasted because it appeared that wouldn’t be the case last summer.
“I had no idea that we were going to go undefeated,” Bennett said. “You never know what’s going to happen. But I know there was a chance that we could be pretty darn good.
“I’m not saying someone else couldn’t have done that, but it would have been pretty hard from me to watch from afar knowing that we put in quite a bit of time and effort with those guys.
“Like I said to our team, I’m just thankful that they brought me along for the ride. They’re the guys who propelled this thing. I’m the guy who just tried to steer the ship in the right direction.”
What a course Bennett has charted. After replacing Bob Letsch, the second-winningest coach in state history in 2016, Bennett has posted successive records of 15-8, 17-7, 21-4 and 25-0.
After tying eventual Division 3 state champion Greendale Martin Luther for the Metro Classic Conference championship last season, St. Catherine’s won its first outright conference title since 2009.
Coaching in a gymnasium that is named after John McGuire and on a court that is named after Letsch, Bennett is carving out a pretty impressive legacy of his own.
“He’s really kept just a calm demeanor after taking over that program,” Martin Luther coach Paul Wollersheim said. “You can’t step into a more difficult spot than he did following Bob.
“He just been very patient with those kids as they’ve moved along and each year, he’s given them a little more and a little more. This year was kind of the culmination of what he’s been doing with that program. It’s very impressive.”
Jim Gosz, who led Milwaukee Rufus King to five state championships before taking over Whitefish Bay Dominican’s program in 2016, also has been impressed after matching wits with Bennett for four seasons.
“Nick came in under tough times after replacing Bob,” Gosz said. “That’s not an easy task in anyone’s imagination. Having to take over fr Bob had to have been a tough couple of years and I think in the last year and a half, Nick has made his niche.
“When it’s all said and done, you don’t have to look far to figure out Bennett can coach just by looking at his family tree. The kids he had the last two years have been incredible, but to make them even more incredible, you had an incredible coach who molded everything.”
Hunter agrees about his coach being incredible. But he’s even more impressed with the man Bennett is.
It was in November 2016 when Hunter, than an eighth grader at St. Catherine’s lost his mother. Shortly after that, Hunter met Bennett for the first time.
“He was more worried about me as a person, just making sure that I was good,” Hunter said. “I was under his wing and he helped me through life, on the court and off the court.
“I saw that he was a genuine person and that he cared about me. It wasn’t just about sports with him.”
