BURLINGTON — Among the sports stories in the March 25, 1979 edition of The Journal Times was the dominance of Indiana State phenom Larry Bird in a national semifinal victory over DePaul and the announcement that popular broadcaster Eddie Doucette was leaving the Milwaukee Bucks.

And then there was the All-Racine-County boys basketball team, in which Burlington’s Jerry Hill was named Coach of the Year and his sharp-shooting guard, Jeff Kohout, was named Player of the Year.

That was the most recent time anyone from Burlington’s program received those honors. Until now, that is.

For the first time in 44 years, Burlington pulled off a double on the All-County team. Steve Berezowitz, was who was an 8-year-old boy in Evansville, Wis., when that 1979 team was published, has been named Coach of the Year (see related story).

And then there is 6-foot-5 senior guard James Robert “JR” Lukenbill, an unselfish natural leader who became Burlington’s all-time leading scorer as a senior. After all these years, he joins Kohout as the only players of the year to come from this program.

“We brought him up as a freshman because we could kind of see that JR was going to be a great player,” Berezowitz said. “It’s been hard to not only have a county player because the county has been so good, but to have a county player of the year is fantastic.”

Lukenbill reacted to his honor much like Berezowitz reacted to his — with a sense of humbleness.

“I’m honored that Racine County has picked me as player of the year,” said Lukenbill, who will play for NCAA Division II Northern Michigan next season. But you’ve got to stay humble. I’ve got to give credit to my coaching staff, my teammates — I couldn’t have done any of this without them.

“What turned me into such a great player was them. I was able to trust all my teammates.”

Just as they were able to trust him.

In Lukenbill’s three seasons as a starter, Burlington went 56-22, was runner-up in the Southern Lakes Conference twice and third once. While they were stopped short of a state tournament appearance for the first time since Hill (who died March 3 at the age of 91) led that 1979 team to Madison, it was nevertheless a vintage season.

With Lukenbill averaging 17.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, Burlington was 20-6 and finished second by one game in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 12-2 record. The Demons were also state ranked in Division 2 when they opened the season with nine straight victories.

Lukenbill was the go-to man on offense. But he was also the Demons’ best inside presence, averaging almost four more rebounds than anyone else on team.

For Berezowitz, though, what Lukenbill leaves behind encompasses far more than statistics. Berezowitz will remember someone who never missed a practice, much less was late for one, and accomplished so much when no one was watching.

“You would think that just because of his athleticism that everything came easy for him, but what a tireless worker,” he said. “He was constantly wanting to do more, he was constantly asking questions and constantly wanting to be his very best.

“When you get to coach that and that’s your best player, everything kind of falls into place after that.”

Lukenbill quietly made a difference on and off the court.

“Whether it was in school or on a basketball court, he was able to connect with everybody,” Berezowitz said. “He’s very laid back, he’s very quiet … he doesn’t say much, but when he does, you just know it’s coming from the heart.

“He was always willing to have that extra conversation with one of our freshmen coming into the program or encourage one of our sophomores. He just never forgot what it was like when he was that age and somebody did that for him.”

Lukenbill, who lives in Elkhorn, credits much of his unselfish mindset to his parents, James and Marnie.

“Neither of my parents are cocky in any way or think they’re the world,” Lukenbill said. “I just saw that growing up.

“Obviously, you have to have that intensity when you’re playing and think going out that you’re the best player on the court. But I think the confidence I have and that I keep to myself is enough.

“You don’t need to showboat or any of that to play great. I just know that I had confidence in myself and everyone else had confidence in me.”

By the time Lukenbill was a senior, he was able to handle the pressure of leading a veteran team that was expected to do well, although he struggled at times along with his teammates during the trying times.

“Obviously with this team, there was a lot of pressure going into the season and during the season,” Lukenbill said. “Sometimes it got a little too tough for some of the guys. including me. I was just having a tough time mentally.”

But each time, Berezowitz was there to serve as a safety net.

“Each time, he brought me out of that,” Lukenbill said. “He checked up on me every day and he talked me about it. He just said, ‘Take that pressure off and play your game.’

“That helped so much. I just picked it back up again.”

While Lukenbill has yet to determine what he wants to do with his life, his character is exemplified by how he responded to what his goals are.

“I think my main goal, no matter what job I have, is just to help people and contribute as much to society as I can,” he said. “I just want to be a good person.”