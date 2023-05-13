While no Racine County boys basketball teams advanced to the state tournament, that doesn't mean it wasn't a season to remember.

JR Lukenbill, who was voted by the coaches as the first All-Racine County Player of the Year from Burlington since Jeff Kohout in 1979, had the Demons in the thick of things all season. Burlington was state-ranked early in the season and finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference, one game behind Westosha Central.

Second-year coach Ryan Thompson built a St. Catherine's team that was among the state's best. The Angels were state-ranked most of the season, won the Metro Classic Conference with a 16-0 record and finished 25-2. With a senior-dominated lineup, St. Catherine's advanced to a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal before losing to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 50-49.

One year after Case was within a victory of advancing to the Division 1 championship game, Termarion Brumby kept the Eagles competitive with his all-around play. The Eagles went 13-12 and finished third in the Southeast Conference with a 9-5 record.

And at Union Grove, Zac Montgomery played a big role in in making sure longtime coach Dave Pettit went out on a high note. He was the leading scorer and second-leading rebounder on a team that was 16-9 and finished third in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 9-5 record.

Here are profiles on the first-team players, as selected by the county's coaches:

JR Lukenbill

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITIONS: Guard/forward

NOTABLE: Lukenbill was a two-time Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection. Also chosen as the 2023 SLC Player of the Year. Earned honorable mention Associated Press All-State and honorable mention Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State honors. He was selected to play in the WBCA state All-Star game. He became Burlington High School's all-time leading scorer this past season while averaging 17.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He also had 3.5 assists per game and created 2.0 steals per game.

QUOTABLE: “JR had an incredible career at BHS," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. "Being naturally unselfish his entire career, he learned that he had to be more aggressive offensively the past two seasons. His team-first belief in check, he always put our team above his personal stats. JR has a great work ethic the past four years and rarely have I seen a player work on his game as much as JR has done. His dedication and commitment helped him earn a scholarship at Northern Michigan University and I am excited to watch his growth over the next four years. JR will be greatly missed because he was simply a great young man to coach."

Davion Thomas

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

GRADE: Senior

POSITIONS: Guard/forward

NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors. He was St. Catherine’s statistical leader in scoring and assists. He averaged 14.7 points and 3.2 assists per game while having games where he was matched up on the opponent's leading scorer. He also grabbed 5.1 rebounds and created 2.3 steals per game.

QUOTABLE: "Davion did a little bit of everything we asked of him this season," St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. "We finished 16-0 in conference and had 25 wins this season and this was because our seniors bought in to what was asked and had a great season. Davion is a talented student-athlete. However, he is also a very hard worker, enjoys the process of preparing for opponents and shows up every single day and puts in his work and is never a distraction to the team. Davion really improved his outside shooting this season and we had four players average double figures. I would say his greatest strength is that he loves to compete and loves a challenge.”

Termarion Brumby

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors. Led team in points, assists and steals and was second in rebounds. Averaged 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.2 steals. Shot 50% overall and 37% from 3-point range.

QUOTABLE: "Termarion Brumby is a skilled guard who can shoot the midrange and 3, drive, finish, distribute, and defend," Case coach Jack Berce said. "He was usually called on to defend the best player on opposing teams, and he fills up the stat sheet on a nightly basis. His tenacity on the defensive end is contagious to his teammates, and he is skilled at getting deflections and steals. Termarion is an unselfish player who wants his teammates and team to succeed."

Domonic Pitts

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

GRADE: Senior

POSITIONS: Guard/forward/center

NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors. He was St. Catherine’s statistical leader in almost every category this season. Pitts played in every game for the Angels this season and he was the huge part of their success. He averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Was a top reserve as a sophomore on St. Catherine's 2021 WIAA Division 3 championship team.

QUOTABLE: "Domonic’s versatility served our team well," St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. "He can shoot the three, he can finish inside facing the rim or playing with his back to the rim. We would play to our our strengths and play to the matchups and Domonic is the ultimate teammate. He would do what was asked and we asked him to do a lot of things for us. Domonic is another Senior we were very fortunate to have in our program. He's an outstanding student in the classroom and a very nice athlete as a whole playing football, basketball and baseball this year. Domonic is a high character guy, he shows up every day ready to work and he never missed any games or practices this season. Both Davion and Domonic would be star players on most teams, both those players sacrificed their personal stats for the overall success of our team. When you're able to coach student-athletes that put the team ahead of personal accomplishments it makes the program a success."

Zac Montgomery

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Forward

NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors. Averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 reboonds per game. Also was one of the Broncos' best free-throw shooters, making 50 of 71 attempts for a .704 percentage.

QUOTABLE: "Zac was our offensive leader this year as most of our sets ran through him," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "He could do a bit of everything as he has great footwork in the post, can take defenders off the bounce, and was able to step out and hit the 3-point shot. When Zac was on, our offense was really good. He has a tremendous attitude and always played the game with a smile on his face. He carried himself with confidence on the court and that confidence rubbed off on his teammates. He was a silent leader and his presence will be missed next year."