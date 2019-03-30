What was a coach supposed to do about Marquise Milton?
If you were Kenosha Indian Trail coach Al Anderson, you played a box-and-one-defense for the first time in your career against the Horlick senior, named the All-Racine County Player of the Year in boys basketball.
Milton had scored 42 points a few weeks earlier against Indian Trail and Anderson had to try something different for a regional semifinal on March 1. This time, Milton scored 17 points, but Horlick still won 60-51.
"We held him down, but he doesn't force anything and his teammates came through for him," Anderson said. "We shadowed him with one guy and just face-guarded him the whole game. I've never done that before, but he's a special player."
If you're St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett, you tried to pull the plug from the socket.
“He’s electric," Bennett said. "He was asked to do a lot for them. They didn’t have a ton of pieces around him, but he was just such a capable playmaker. He was electric in the open court, got to the free-throw line a ton and then really improved his outside game. They pretty much went how he went. If he was having a really good night, he could keep them in games.
"I don’t know him personally very well, but I know the kids on our team liked him a lot. They said he was a really good kid and very personable and very caring."
And how about Milton? What is the best way to defend him?
"Face guard me the whole game," he said. "That's what I would say."
How many times did Milton get face guarded this season?
"Probably every game," he said.
And yet he still led Division 1 players in the state in scoring with an average of 26.6 points per game and will leave high school as the all-time leading scorer in the 90-year history of Horlick's boys basketball program.
Not bad for a kid who was on crutches from August to November with patellar tendonitis in his right knee.
Yet, once Horlick played its first game last Nov. 30, that right knee was strong enough to help Milton carry the Rebels. After Horlick graduated two double-digit scorers in Marcus Caldwell and Joe Garcia in 2018, the scoring weight fell squarely on his back and he held up just fine.
Everyone knew the ball was going to be in Milton's hands and coaches devised defenses to try and contain him. It didn't matter. The 5-foot-11 Milton was so talented that he took Horlick from a 4-9 start to a 74-67 victory over Madison East, the top-ranked Division 1 team in the state, in regional championship on March 2.
All Milton did in that game was score 24 of his 35 points in the second half and make 13 or 14 free-throw attempts.
"We were a little shaky at first at the beginning of the season, but towards the end, we got it all together and finished our season strong," Milton said.
Milton only seemed to get stronger as the season went on. His greatest performance came Feb. 1, when he scored a school-record 53 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in a 96-82 victory over Case.
He also scored 42 points in an 84-76 victory over Indian Trail Feb. 15, but what made Milton special was this: Despite the pressure to score on a team that featured just one other player who averaged in double figures — Jaydin McNeal at 10.9 points per game — Milton didn't force things.
"It was a little bit difficult, but I knew it was coming every game," Milton said of the scrutiny he received each game. "I knew they were making a game plan to try and stop me, so I didn't force anything, got the feel for it, got my teammates to get a feel for it and just saw how the game went."
Milton led the Rebels, who finished with an 11-14 record, to within two victories of the state tournament. Their season ended March 7 with a 73-49 sectional semifinal loss to Sun Prairie.
But Milton is far from finished playing basketball. He has already received a scholarship offer from Highland Community College in Kansas and will be considering other options this spring.
As likable as Milton was, a bunch of coaches in the Southeast Conference won't be shedding tears now that he is moving on.
"In terms of his offensive output, he changed the game," Franklin coach Tyler Podell said. "He was able to put defensive people on their heels, but, yet, you had to appreciate his ability to make a '3.'
"Everybody was face guarding him and he still was able to put in 25 points a game."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.