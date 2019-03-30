To say the least, Marquise Milton had the credentials to be the All-County Player of the Year among a vintage class of other candidates.
Despite drawing constant double teams, Milton led Division 1 programs in the state in scoring with an average of 26.6 points per game. He finishes his career as Horlick boys all-time leading scorer and becomes the school's first player of the year in boys basketball since Jamil Wilson in 2009.
Milton is joined on the All-County first team, as selected by the coaches, by three other four-year starters: Park's Nobal Days and Larry Canady and St. Catherine's Quinn Cafferty.
The newcomer is St. Catherine's sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter.
Here are profiles of the first-team players:
Marquise Milton
SCHOOL: Horlick
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Southeast Conference Player of the Year, second-team Associated Press All-State and honorable mention Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State. Horlick boys all-time leading scorer with 2,021 points. Led Division 1 players in the state in scoring with a 26.6-point average. Also averaged 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Shot 47 percent from the floor, including 37 percent from 3-point range. Scored 35 points in a 74-67 victory over top-ranked Madison East in a Division 1 regional championship March 2. Had a school-record 53 points with 19 rebounds in a 96-82 victory over Case Feb. 1.
QUOTABLE: "Marquise played his best basketball against some of the top competition in the state," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. "As a scoring point guard, he drew many double teams and still found ways to score and involve his teammates. His ability to deliver in pressure situations was second to none. One element of the game that goes unnoticed is his defensive game and how smart of a defender he is."
Nobal Days
SCHOOL: Park
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Center
NOTABLE: First-team All-Southeast Conference and honorable mention Associated Press All-State and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State. Averaged 10.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 blocks per game. Four-year starter. Has committed to Tulane University.
QUOTABLE: "Nobal has left his mark on Park basketball," Park coach Jim Betker said. "He leaves Park as the all-time leading rebounder and the all-time leader in blocked shots. He is a true student-athlete. He ranks in the top 10 in his class. It has been my pleasure coaching Nobal the last four years. Park's loss is Tulane's gain. I know he will have a bright future."
Larry Canady
SCHOOL: Park
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Park's all-time leading scorer with 1,499 points. First-team All-Southeast Conference, honorable mention Associated Press All-State and honorable mention Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State. Four year-starter. Averaged 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal per game.
QUOTABLE: "Larry leaves Park as the all-time leading scorer," Park coach Jim Betker said. "He has been an instrumental part of the Park basketball team the last four years. Larry was always up for the challenge to defend the opponent's best player. He is an outstanding student-athlete. I know Larry has a bright future and he will truly be missed."
Tyrese Hunter
SCHOOL: St. Catherine's
GRADE: Sophomore
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: First-team Division 3 All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and honorable mention All-State by the Associated Press. Was first-team All Metro Classic Conference. Averaged 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Is one of the most dynamic and electric athletes in the state in the opinion of St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett. Led the team in scoring and assists.
QUOTABLE: “Tyrese has an ability to leave a gym buzzing from his dunks, quickness, and speed," Bennett said. "However, what sets him apart is his skill and work ethic. He is a willing defender. Tyrese gives up a piece of his scoring average to make sure others are involved in the offense. His shooting and ball handling are greatly improved. His defensive intensity made great strides since last season. The hours he's spent on his craft is noticed by all that watch him. He's got a passion to get better. I'm very proud of his first two seasons, but firmly believe that the best is yet to come."
Quinn Cafferty
SCHOOL: St. Catherine's
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Center
NOTABLE: First-team All-Metro Classic Conference and honorable mention Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State. Averaged 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 assists and per game. Was four-year starter and overcame a broken left leg early in his freshman season. Went 125 for 195 (64 percent) from the floor. Has been a three-time first-team All-Metro Classic Conference selection. Surpassed 1,000 career points Jan. 22 in a game against Kenosha St Joseph. Maintains a 4.0 grade-point average and got a 35 on the ACT test.
QUOTABLE: “Quinn is one of the most mentally and physically tough individuals I've been around," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "After overcoming a severe leg injury as a freshman, Quinn showed his character on and off the court. He is one the better finishers around the basket in the state. He rebounds at a great rate. Quinn improved his passing and ball handling. He is one of the most likable teammates and kids at our school. Quinn is destined for great things in life. St Cat's is lucky to have him as an alumni."
