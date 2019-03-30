The next order of business at the All-County boys basketball meeting on March 18 was selecting a Coach of the Year. Before discussions even started, Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar made his pitch.
Why not Jeff Christensen, the dean of the county's coaches who won his 500th career game on Feb. 7?
OK, one could call this honor a lifetime achievement award in a season when the Crusaders went 10-13 and were one and done in the postseason.
But he still got the most out of his 10 players, just as he has done for the last 31 years. And those 500 victories — he's only the 29th coach in the state to reach that plateau — is pretty hard to ignore.
"Any time you get to the 500-win plateau, you've accomplished something more than maybe the average person would understand," said Treutelaar, who has only played Lutheran twice in his career. "Jeff has taken a lot of decent teams and made them into some very good, competitive teams.
"I think a lot of times, they kind of get overlooked by St. Catherine's and I thought this year, he had a solid season. But most importantly, he reached a milestone that very few coaches in this state are ever going to reach. I don't know if we'll see another 500-win coach from the county anytime soon."
Paul Wollersheim, who led Greendale Martin Luther to the WIAA Division 3 championship this season, defeated Lutheran 77-59 and 84-65 during the regular season. But each time, Wollersheim knew he couldn't afford to relax on the bench despite having superior talent.
"To me, he's one of the best coaches in the state," Wollersheim said. "The motion offense they run, the man-to-man defense they play, how hard he gets his kids to play, to me, those are the three signs of a good coach.
"They run a great offense with their spacing, they share the ball and they defend the heck out of you. And they're always in the right spot."
Christensen, a 1972 Lutheran graduate, became involved in Lutheran's program when his coach at the school, Willie Eickhorst, asked him to be his assistant in 1982. He succeeded Eickhorst in 1988, went on to win four state championships and consistently turned out competitive teams.
"I'm very appreciative of the coaches who voted," said Christensen, who received two more votes than St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett for the honor. "It's almost like going to the Oscars. Every year, they give someone the lifetime achievement award and I kind of feel that's what this is this year because we got to 500 wins.
"I'm just thankful and honored by the whole situation and, hopefully, we'll have better records in years to come."
But how many more years are there on the bench for Christensen, who turned 65 this month and has been known to play golf in all sorts of weather extremes?
With his bucket list pretty much complete as coach, will he be moving on any time soon?
"I've always said I was going to coach through my assistant coach's son," said Christensen, referring to Eric Wilks and sophomore guard Brady Wilks. "I, for sure, want to do it at least two more years and then we'll look at it year by year and see how it goes.
"If it goes good, who knows? But I would say two more years or three more at the most."
As he forges on, Christensen will have the support of this three longtime assistants — his son, Kevin; Wilks, and Tim Demuth.
"I know I say it a lot, but my assistant coaches don't get enough credit for all the work they put in," he said. I've always been one of these coaches that didn't have a dictatorship. It was, 'We're going to work together to get this right.'
"Those three have not only done a tremendous job for myself, but for Lutheran High School."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.