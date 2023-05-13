BURLINGTON — To get to what Steve Berezowitz is all about as a high school boys basketball coach, don’t start with his record, number of conference championships or state tournament appearances.

This is a man, after all, who has no idea was his career record is during a run as Burlington’s coach that is closing in on 30 years. Even when he tried to do so for this story, he wasn’t able to pull it off.

Since taking over the program at the age of 23 in 1995, Berezowitz has gradually evolved into his role, enduring valleys and achieving peaks as he concentrated on the big picture.

Take that four-year stretch from 2004-05 to 2007-08, when his teams went 15-68, which included an 0-20 season in 2004-05. Counter that with a three-year run from 2010-11 to 2012-13, when the Demons went 55-17 and won three consecutive Southern Lakes Conference championships.

It all goes with the job for the 51-year-old Berezowitz, who likes to use the term “right reasons,” when he explains how he approaches things. And putting together some perennial power that makes frequent trips to Madison for the state tournament is not what he considers a right reason to coach.

Instead, it is to be there for his athletes through the good times and the bad, and doing the best job he can to help them become good players and responsible young adults. That’s what it truly comes down to for Berezowitz.

“All throughout high school, if I had a bad shooting game or I wasn’t feeling my shot during the summer, no matter how long it took, he would stay there and rebound for me,” said Burlington senior guard JR Lukenbill, the All-Racine County Player of the Year. “He would help me fix my shot and do whatever it took to make sure I was comfortable and ready for that next play.

“Along with that, he always made it comfortable to talk to him about anything I was having — mentally, with my family, anything. He always made it real easy for me to talk to him about that kind of stuff and that’s something I’ll never forget.”

Few could have expected this kind of run in 1995, when Berezowitz, a native of Woodstock, Ill., who grew up in Evansville, Wis., was thrust into the role as Burlington’s coach. His predecessor, Jeff Cebulski, had taken a sabbatical after three seasons and the late Don Dalton, Burlington’s athletic director at the time, needed someone as soon as possible.

“He was in desperate need of a head coach and I definitely wasn’t ready,” recalled Berezowitz.

Nevertheless, he accepted the challenge for all the right reasons. Inheriting a team that had gone 10-11, Berezowitz turned his players, who included Tony Romo, Steve Tenhagen, Ryan Hoffman and Ryan Bauman, into a competitive team that finished 12-9 and placed third in the the SLC with an 11-5 mark.

Nearly 30 years later, Berezowitz is still producing quality teams and quality young men. In other words, he continues for all the right reasons.

His latest team finished 20-6 and finished second in the SLC, one game behind Westosha Central. It was a season of peaks and valleys, when Burlington won its first nine games, endured a 5-5 midseason slump and then finished on a strong note.

Burlington’s season didn’t end until March 4, when it lost to eventual WIAA Division 2 runner-up Whitnall 70-59 in a regional championship.

After overseeing this memorable season, Berezowitz was voted by his peers as the All-County Coach of the Year. He becomes the first Burlington boys basketball coach to win the honor since his Jerry Hill in 1979. Hill, incidentally, died March 2 at the age of 91 — two days before Burlington’s season ended.

As one might guess, while Berezowitz was honored, this isn’t the reason why he coaches.

“I want to thank my county colleagues,” Berezowitz said. “It’s obviously an honor, but I’ve never done it for that. If it would have gone to somebody else, it wouldn’t have affected me one way or another.

“I really enjoy the daily grind of not only building a program and a team, but those relationships that are long lasting, the kind of carry on. And living here so long, I would now call myself a Burlington native.”

Speaking of relationships, two of Berezowitz’s most cherished were with Hill, Burlington’s longtime basketball coach, and Glenn Braunschweig, the school’s former football coach and athletic director who died last July 25 at the age of of 89.

Hill had been Burlington’s most recent county coach of the year in boys basketball after leading the Demons to the state tournament in 1979. Braunschweig coached Burlington’s football team from 1958-68 and also served as the school’s athletic director from 1958-88.

Both lived on the same block in Burlington as Berezowitz. And when he was asked about both of these men, he happily obliged.

“The passing of Glenn has left a void in a our neighborhood,” Berezowitz said. “Glenn and Yvonne used to watch our kids. Grandpa Glenn and Grandma Yvonne is what our kids called them.

“Glenn would always talk about the orange and black. Every Saturday during the fall, he would meet me, have the paper and we would talk. He would always bring the paper and we would talk about what happened the night before. And that would carry on through the basketball season.”

And then there was Hill, who led Burlington to the state tournament in 1974 and ‘79. He went 342-194 with 10 SLC championships as Burlington’s coach from 1960-86 and in 1991-92.

“We talked basketball quite a bit,” Berezowitz said. “We didn’t actually talk X’s and O’s. He wanted to know what we were doing. He wanted to know what we were going to do offensive and defensively that year.

“Early on in my career, he would come to practice and watch.”

There’s no question Braunschweig and Hill are proud of their Berezowitz, a man who does things for the right reasons.

“Oh, I tried to make them proud,” Berezowitz said.