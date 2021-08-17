All-County baseball: Union Grove's Sweet named Player of the Year

Even Remi Sweet is satisfied with himself now, which is saying a lot.
Appearing in a handful of games for the Union Grove High School baseball team as a freshman in 2019, Sweet went 4 for 9 with two RBIs. He also got to play in the WIAA Division 2 Tournament at season in Grand Chute.
Still, Sweet expected way more from himself. So much more that he turned himself into the All-Racine County Player of the Year in baseball this season.
“I came into this year with a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I was not satisfied with my freshman debut. I was not happy with the quality of how I played. I did not hit the ball well.”
So he worked tirelessly on his swing, mostly at the Puma Baseball Academy in Kenosha. He took lessons from Racine native Vinny Rottino, who appeared in 62 major league games from 2006-12. When the high school baseball season was wiped out by the pandemic in 2020, Sweet pushed himself even harder.
And what a sweet swing he had developed when baseball returned last spring. As a junior, he hit .494 with 36 RBIs and scored 49 runs. He also covered a great deal of ground in center field.
“Remmi can basically do it all — hit, run, and field at a high level,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “His numbers speak for themselves and he led or was in the top three for just about every offensive category.
“The one stat that I think is truly amazing is that in his 114 plate appearances, he struck out only three times, with two of those strikeouts happening in our first game of the season. He plays an amazing center field and helped take away so many doubles and triples this year because he is so quick.”
A key for Sweet was working with Rottino, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate who was known for his passion for the game during his baseball career. Rottino, 41, was able to connect with Sweet in several areas and he was also able to convince him to maximize his raw talent. There was plenty of that.
“Remmi’s always been a very strong, quick-twitched kid in terms of his swing, his hand speed and his hand strength,” Rottino said. “ But he was really raw with the mechanical workings of his swing. So we broke it down a little bit.
“What I was able to do with Remmi and with most kids is teach them how to teach themselves. They end up being their own coaches and, really, it’s up to the kid as to how good he wants to be at baseball.
“He took it upon himself a couple of years ago and he’s got one of the best swings I’ve ever seen. He’s got a real efficient swing, he’s got the natural hand talent — you can’t teach that part of it — and he uses his lower half extremely well. I helped him some, but he took it upon himself to really figure this out.”
It all came together this season. Sweet helped the Broncos continue their success from 2019, when they advanced to the WIAA Division 2 Tournament. This year, they went 25-4 and went back to the state tournament, this time in Division 1.
“COVID was actually a good thing for me because, luckily, I had access to a facility,” Sweet said. “So I just practiced as much as I could and I added some size. I had nothing better to do than to hit the weights and hit baseballs, so it worked out in that sense.
“I think I ended up just polishing my skill set because of COVID.”
And coaches noticed.
“I think every time he got up in a big run-producing situation, he produced,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “In three games against them this year, when I thought we were going to get out of a jam, there came Remmi Sweet up to bat and he came up with a big hit to either put the game out of reach or to take a lead.
“So he’s a clutch performer.”
And to think Sweet still has another season at Union Grove.
“I think I can get a lot better,” he said. “In my opinion, my arm strength is nowhere near where it can be. My hitting can always get better and so can my fielding. I have stuff to polish up. I can polish up all aspects of my game. You never stop in baseball.”
- Nate Meyer continues to make his alma mater proud. The 2007 Union Grove graduate has been named the county’s coach of the year for the second straight season.
Since being named Union Grove’s coach in 2018, the Broncos have gone 67-17.
“It is a great honor to be recognized as the coach of the year for the second time in the past two seasons,” Meyer said. “I know that this award is an individual honor but it truly is a team award because without my amazing coaching staff and players I wouldn’t be getting this award.
“I can’t say enough about my assistant coaches Ben Miller, RJ Spang, and Matt Wolff. They are amazing coaches and deserve so much credit for our success over the past three years. Those guys make my job so much easier and are so much fun to coach with.
“I have been blessed with some really good hardworking baseball players in my short time as the head coach at Union Grove and without all those players having so much success on the field I wouldn’t be considered for this award.”