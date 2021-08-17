All-County baseball: Union Grove's Sweet named Player of the Year

“The one stat that I think is truly amazing is that in his 114 plate appearances, he struck out only three times, with two of those strikeouts happening in our first game of the season. He plays an amazing center field and helped take away so many doubles and triples this year because he is so quick.”

A key for Sweet was working with Rottino, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate who was known for his passion for the game during his baseball career. Rottino, 41, was able to connect with Sweet in several areas and he was also able to convince him to maximize his raw talent. There was plenty of that.

“Remmi’s always been a very strong, quick-twitched kid in terms of his swing, his hand speed and his hand strength,” Rottino said. “ But he was really raw with the mechanical workings of his swing. So we broke it down a little bit.

“What I was able to do with Remmi and with most kids is teach them how to teach themselves. They end up being their own coaches and, really, it’s up to the kid as to how good he wants to be at baseball.