All-County baseball: Union Grove dominates first team after stellar season

On paper, this is the annual All-Racine County baseball team.
It’s also practically the Union Grove baseball team.
Six of the 10 players selected for the team by the county’s coaches are from Union Grove. Another Bronco earned second-team honors. And Nate Meyer was named the county’s coach of the year.
But there’s a good reason for that. Union Grove has been the county’s dominant program for the last two seasons under Meyer.
In 2019, the Broncos went 27-4 and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 Tournament, where they lost in the championship game. After a lost season in 2020 because of the pandemic, the Broncos moved up to Division 1 and responded by going 25-4 and making it back to the state tournament.
Here are profiles of the 10 players named to the All-County team:
Brady Katterhagen
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Catcher
NOTABLE: Hit .400 with two home runs, 38 hits, and 51 RBIs. Scored 15 runs. With the help of 12 walks, he had a .483 on-base average. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and will play baseball at UW-Platteville next year.
QUOTABLE: “Brady caught every inning for us this year and was an absolute workhorse for us all year,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “He led our team in RBI’s with 51 and always come through with guys on base. He shut down the other teams’ running game all season long and did a great job working with all our pitchers this year.
Noah France
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Pitcher
NOTABLE: 7-1, 1 save, 2.78 ERA, 11 appearances, 42.2 IP, 77 strikeouts, .181 opponents’ average. Earned honorable mention All-Southern Lakes Conference and will play baseball at Madison College next year.
QUOTABLE: “Noah was one of our top starting pitchers and his numbers speak for themselves,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “He had 77 strikeouts in 42⅔ innings pitched this year and could really dominate a game when he had all his pitches working. He works extremely hard to get ready for each one of his starts and really competes out on the mound.
Nick Williams
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Shortstop/Third base
NOTABLE: Hit .516 with one home run, 33 hits, and 24 RBIs. Scored 33 runs and 16 stolen bases. With the help of 22 walks, he had a .644 on-base average. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and will play at Wabash Valley College next year.
QUOTABLE: “Nick is one of those rare athletes who can play any position and excel at all of them,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “He primarily played shortstop and third base this season but I know we could have put him anywhere on the field and he would have excelled at any position. Nick is an amazing leader and works hard every day.”
T.J. Williams
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Shortstop
NOTABLE: Earned second-team All-Southeast Conference honors after hitting .348. Stole 19 bases in 20 attempts and had a .952 fielding percentage.
QUOTABLE: “T.J. is as good as it comes up the middle of the field,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “He is smooth and has some of the quickest hands I’ve ever seen. T.J. can help you win games in so many different ways and put so much pressure on the defense, His speed is such a huge asset for him, whether it was dropping a bunt down for a hit, beating out a grounder, stretching a single to a double or stealing 19 bags for us this year. He has such a high baseball IQ and is the quarterback on the field.”
Isaiah Cerfus
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: First base
NOTABLE: Hit .435 with six home runs, 40 hits, and 39 RBIs. Scored 26 runs. With the help of 13 walks, he had a .518 on-base average. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and will play at Madison College next year.
QUOTABLE: “Isaiah played a really good first baseman/pitcher for us this year,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “Isaiah was a great hitter all year for us and seemed to always come up with a big hit every game. Isaiah is a really strong kid and hit some of the furthest home runs I have seen in high school baseball.”
Gavin Roanhouse
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: First base
NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors after hitting .439 with seven doubles, two triples a homer and 22 RBIs.
QUOTABLE: “He was a really nice player,” Waterford coach Lance Bestland said. “He would have been a three-year starter (the 2019 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic). He did a really nice job hitting when the ball needed to be put in play. He wasn’t a kid who was always trying to hit the ball out of the park. He started out as an outfielder and we slowly moved him to first base and he just made a phenomenal transition. He was also one of our relief pitchers. He was just a very well-rounded athlete.”
Remmi Sweet
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Outfield
NOTABLE: Hit .488 with two home runs, 42 hits, and 36 RBIs. Scored 49 runs and 25 stolen bases. With the help of 22 walks, he had a .588 on-base average. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: “Remmi is one of those rare five-tool athletes who can affect the game in so many different ways,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “He is one of the quickest players and covers so much ground in the outfield. He made some amazing plays in the outfield and took away so many hits this year because he is so quick. He led our team in stolen bases.”
Owen Nowak
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Sophomore
POSITION: Outfield
NOTABLE: Hit .442, 46 hits, and 21 RBIs. Scored 47 runs and had 20 stolen bases. With the help of 18 walks, he had a .525 on-base average. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: “Owen was a great leadoff hitter for us all year and for only being a sophomore has a great feel for the game,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “Owen was on base consistently all year and was a great leadoff hitter and outfielder. He can cover a lot of ground in the outfield and was second on the team in stolen bases.”
Garret Kay
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Sophomore
POSITION: Outfield
NOTABLE: Earned first-team-All-Southern Conference honors after hitting .474 with nine doubles, two triples, a homer and 14 RBIs. Scored 35 runs. Was voted by his teammates as Waterford’s Most Valuable Player.
QUOTABLE: “As a sophomore, he was probably one of the best players I’ve had in a really long time,” Waterford coach Lance Bestland said. “The last time I had a sophomore who was voted MVP was when Adam Brechtl played in the late 1990s. Garret was a real nice leadoff hitter, he hit for average, he played the outfield and he also pitched for us. I see him being the No. 2 or No. 3 pitcher for us. He’s just a very well-rounded baseball player.”
Joe Zuleger
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: First base. third base, designated player, pitcher.
NOTABLE: Hit .392 with a .550 on-base percentage. Had seven doubles, two triples, two homers and 15 RBIs. Drew 26 walks and scored 22 runs. Had a 7-2 pitching record with a 3.87 earned run average in 48 innings. Struck out 50 and walked 24. Was second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference as a utility player.
QUOTABLE: “Joe was our inspirational leader,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “He worked extremely hard in the offseason to improve his game as he will be playing at Carthage next year. He was our No. 3 hitter all year and ended up being our most consistent hitter.”