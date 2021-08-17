All-County baseball: Union Grove dominates first team after stellar season

QUOTABLE: “Nick is one of those rare athletes who can play any position and excel at all of them,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “He primarily played shortstop and third base this season but I know we could have put him anywhere on the field and he would have excelled at any position. Nick is an amazing leader and works hard every day.”

QUOTABLE: “T.J. is as good as it comes up the middle of the field,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “He is smooth and has some of the quickest hands I’ve ever seen. T.J. can help you win games in so many different ways and put so much pressure on the defense, His speed is such a huge asset for him, whether it was dropping a bunt down for a hit, beating out a grounder, stretching a single to a double or stealing 19 bags for us this year. He has such a high baseball IQ and is the quarterback on the field.”