Both teams advanced to the WIAA State Baseball Tournament, Burlington for the fourth straight season and Union Grove for the first time since 1952.
The combined record of the Demons and Broncos were 51-10.
They shared the Southern Lakes Conference championship.
Burlington was led by Trey Krause, who was named All-Racine County Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Union Grove was led by Luke Hansel, who was edged 5-4 for that honor in a vote of the nine county coaches.
Not surprisingly, the Demons and Broncos dominate the All-Racine County baseball team, as voted on by the coaches. Union Grove featured five first-team players and two second-team picks. Burlington had three first-team players.
Here are profiles on the first-team players:
Trey Krause
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Pitcher, first base
NOTABLE: Went 7-0 with 2 saves and a 0.54 ERA. Struck out 105 and walked only 15 in 51⅔ innings. Hit .407 with a .478 on-base percentage, nine doubles and drove in 22 runs while scoring 15 runs. Was first-team All-State by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, Player of the Year in the Southeast Wisconsin District and Player of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference. Will play on a scholarship at Illinois State.
QUOTABLE: “Trey followed up an incredible junior year with an even better senior year,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “Trey battled through some nagging injuries early in the season and came through when his team needed him the most. His game one victory at state, a 3-0 complete game shutout over Green Bay Preble, was the icing on the cake of an amazing career at Burlington.”
Jack Clark
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Catcher
NOTABLE: Hit .293 with a home run and 23 RBIs. Scored 19 runs. With the help of 11 walks, he had a .377 on-base average. Volunteered to move to catcher midway through the season and immediately excelled at the position. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and was honorable mention All-District.
QUOTABLE: “Jack is one of those rare athletes who can play any position and excel at all of them,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “In the four years I have coached, he has played every position but first base. This season he took over as our catcher and you would have never known he hadn’t caught before. He shut down the other teams’ running game all season long and his blocking skills were second to none. Jack is an amazing leader and works hard every day.”
TJ Manteufel
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Shortstop
NOTABLE: Hit .402 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven homers and 38 runs. Scored 46 runs. Drew 16 walks and had a .483 on-base average. First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and All-District. Honorable mention All-State by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association and made the All-State Academic Team.
QUOTABLE: “TJ is one of those rare five-tool players and can affect the game in so many different ways,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “I believe TJ is one the best shortstops in the state and made only three errors in 101 chances. TJ either led our team or was in the top three for almost every offensive category.”
Trent Turzenski
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Pitcher, first base
NOTABLE: Hit .347 with 24 RBIs, four doubles, and three home runs while slugging .547 on the year. As Burlington’s No. 2 pitcher, he went 5-3 with a 1.72 ERA. Struck out 95 and walked 21 in 57 innings. Was named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference as a pitcher and honorable mention All-District. Has earned a scholarship to play for Valparaiso in Indiana.
QUOTABLE: “Trent epitomized what it means to be a ‘bulldog’ on the mound this year,” Demons coach Scott Staude said. “A power pitcher who reaches the low 90s in velocity, Trent had a 5-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His crowning moment of the year was a dominant 2-0 victory over Kenosha Tremper in the sectional final that sent the Demons to state for a fourth consecutive year.”
Nick Williams
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Sophomore
POSITION: Second base
NOTABLE: Hit .367 and drew 22 walks for a .515 on-base average. Had five doubles, a triple and 21 RBIs. Scored 36 runs. Was honorable mention All-Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: “Nick had a really good sophomore season,” Broncos coach Nate Meyer said. “He is a very confident hitter and handles the bat really well for a sophomore. He worked hard on his defense all year long and turned into really good second basemen.”
Logan Marino
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
CLASS: Sophomore
POSITION: Shortstop
NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Metro-Classic Conference honors. Hit .440 in conference. Overall, hit .375 with three triples, 11 RBIs and 23 runs.
QUOTABLE: “Logan had an exceptional sophomore year at the plate,” St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera said. “His .509 on-base percentage in the leadoff spot really helped us have pressure on the bases all season long. He is a natural leader with great baseball instincts.”
Owen Erickson
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Center field.
NOTABLE: Earned second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors after hitting .344 with nine doubles, three triples and 22 RBIs. Drew 21 walks, had a .471 on-base percentage and was 18 for 18 in stolen bases.
QUOTABLE: “Owen was an amazing leadoff hitter and center fielder for us this season,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “He is one of the quickest players and covers so much ground in the outfield. He made some amazing plays in the outfield and took away so many doubles and triples this year because he is so quick. He led our team in steals and triples.”
Johnny Huffman
SCHOOL: Catholic Central
CLASS: Junior
POSITIONS: Center field, pitcher
NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors after hitting .404 with five doubles, five triples and 19 RBIs. He stole 21 bases in 22 attempts and scored 14 runs. Committed just three errors in the outfield.
QUOTABLE: “Because we didn’t have many senior leaders, he kind of took over that spot as far as being a leader,” Catholic Central coach Jim Friend said. “He had two freshmen on either side of him, so he helped them out a lot this year. He covers a lot of ground and he’s growing as a baseball player. He got better every game and the sky’s the limit for him.”
Jason Adams
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Outfielder
NOTABLE: Hit .357 with 9 doubles, 13 RBI, and 17 runs scored. Also stole 16 bases. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors. Will play next season for UW-Platteville.
QUOTABLE: “A speedy and powerful player, Jason cemented himself in the No. 3 spot in the Demons’ batting order this year after limited playing time as a junior,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “Jason worked extremely hard in the offseason and helped lead his team to many victories. His clutch, two-RBI double in the fifth inning in the sectional final game against Kenosha Tremper helped lift the Demons to victory while sending them to state.”
Luke Hansel
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Senior
POSITIONS: Pitcher, first base.
NOTABLE: Earned first team All-Southern Lakes Conference infielder, was Division 2 East District Player of the Year, first-team All-District Pitcher and third-team All-State pitcher by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association. Has received a scholarship to play for Madison Area Technical College. Hit .417 with 12 doubles, a homer and 41 RBIs. Drew 19 walks and had a .514 on-base average. Went 8-0 with a 0.89 earned run average. Struck out 64 in 55 innings.
QUOTABLE: “Luke put together one of the better all-around senior seasons,” Union Grove coach Nate Meyer said. “Luke affected the game in so many different ways for us this season, whether that was on the mound, batting, or in the field. He led our team or was in the top three for almost all of the offensive and pitching categories this season. He is a great leader and we will really miss him next year.”
