Seniors JR Lukenbill and Sophia Rampulla have a lot in common besides being stars on a high school basketball court.

Both became the all-time leading scorers of their respective programs and both helped their teams to great successes this season in Southern Lakes Conference play.

As a result, the two players have been given the conference’s top honors.

Lukenbill, of Burlington, was voted the SLC Boys’ Player of the Year and Rampulla, of Union Grove, received the honor SLC Girls’ Player of the Year.

Here are the breakdowns of the All-SLC teams from the winter season, along with girls’ swimming from the fall season.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Lukenbill, who passed Joey Berezowitz as the all-time leading scorer for Burlington, was one of two Demons to be selected to the All-SLC team.

Representing the Demons on the first team along with Lukenbill was junior guard Connor Roffers, who averaged 17 points per game this season. Karsen Skiles received honorable mention.

Union Grove senior forward Zac Montgomery was selected to the first team and his teammate, senior forward Owen Nowak, was selected to the second team. Senior point guard Jackson Barber was given honorable mention.

Waterford senior forward Owen Martinson was selected to the first team and was the only Wolverine to make the All-SLC team. Receiving honorable mention was junior Brogan Finnegan.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rampulla, who passed Brooklyn Bull to become the Broncos’ all-time leading scorer, also had a teammate on the All-SLC first team.

Rampulla was joined on the first team by senior guard Sydney Ludvigsen, who set the school record for most points in a game.

Elizabeth Spang was selected to the second team and Carolyn May was given honorable mention.

Burlington sophomore guard Brinley Clapp and Waterford senior guard Megan Cornell were each named to the second team.

Also receiving honorable mention was Burlington senior point guard Aleah Reesman and Waterford senior guard Madison Krueger.

WRESTLING: Nine Burlington wrestlers, three Waterford wrestlers and two Union Grove wrestlers were named to the All-SLC teams.

Burlington was led by freshman Patrick Skrundz (113), sophomore Kade Boyd (160), and senior Austin Skrundz (152), all of whom were selected to the first team. Second-team selections for the Demons were sophomores Evan Gill (106), Benjamin Guerra (126) and Mason Perez (138), juniors Brody Toledo (132) and Lee Gauger (182), and senior Grant Otter (220).

Representing Waterford on the first team was senior Hudson Halter (120). Senior Nick Shaw (195) and junior Bryce Konwent (152) each received second-team honors.

Union Grove senior Travis Moore (182) and sophomore Cole Dummer (132) were each named to the second team.

Honorable mention went to Burlington senior Nolan Myszkewicz (145) and Union Grove senior Noah Petrick (160).

Lake Geneva Badger’s Carley Ceshker and Delavan-Darien’s Chris Karbash were named the SLC Co-Wrestlers of the Year.

BOYS SWIMMING: Burlington Co-op earned All-SLC honors in seven events, led by sophomore Trey Smith with first-team honors in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke.

Smith also earned second-team honors in the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle relays, along with seniors Hopking Uyenbat and Caleb Weis and junior Franklin Mayer. Uyenbat was named second-team in the 200 freestyle, Weis was second-team in the 200 IM and Mayer was second team in the 100 breaststroke.

Prairie/St. Catherine’s had a first-team selection in freshman Nathan Breit in the 200 freestyle and freshman Nolan Mrotek received honorable mention.

Badger Co-op swimmer Evan Langelund was the SLC Athlete of the Year.

GIRLS SWIMMING: Burlington Co-op received All-SLC first-team honors in one event and second-team honors in two others.

Seniors Emilia Dahms and Claire Keeker, junior Averi Larsen and sophomore Natalie Oldenburg received first-team honors in the 400 freestyle relay and second-team honors in the 200 freestyle relay. Junior Katie Goetzke was named to the second-team in the 500 freestyle.

Prairie/St. Catherine’s was represented by freshman Riley Saenim (honorable mention).

Badger Co-op swimmer Jordyn Davis of the Lake Geneva team was named the SLC Athlete of the Year.

GYMNASTICS: The Badger/Burlington and Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay co-op gymnastics teams each had two athletes named to the All-SLC teams.

Seniors Addie Welch and Lauren Mulligan each represented Badger/Burlington on the first team and senior Leeza Patterson from Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay was also named to the first team.

Second-team selections were Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay senior Adelle Polzin and Waterford senior Sydney Forbes. Waterford sophomore Aubree Hafemann and sophomore Penny Zuber, of Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay received honorable mention.

Elkhorn senior Gabby Dixon was the SLC Gymnast of the Year.

All-Metro Classic Conference

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Prairie sophomore Jasonya ‘JJ’ Glass-Barnes was named the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year and was one of two Hawks, along with sophomore guard Meg Decker, to be selected to the All-MCC first team.

Prairie junior wing Reese Jaramillo was named to the second team and junior guard Ava Collier-White received honorable mention.

Racine Lutheran senior guard Sarah Strande was named to the first team. Her teammates, senior guard Ellie Jaramillo and sophomore center Julia Kellner, were named to the second team, and junior guard Salma Ibarra received honorable mention.

St. Catherine’s did not have a player named to the first or second teams. Senior forward Kennedee Clark, junior guard Ariana Green and freshman guards Aniyah Price and Laila Collier-White received honorable mention.

Catholic Central junior guard Jayden Garratt was also given honorable mention.

BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Catherine’s had four players named to the All-MCC teams.

Leading the way for the Angels was a pair of seniors — guard Davion Thomas and forward Domonic Pitts — who were both selected to the first team.

Senior guard Evan Moherek and freshman guard Lamont Hamilton were both named to the second team and twin senior forwards Elijah Wray and Isaiah Wray received honorable mention.

Prairie had one player, sophomore guard LaTrevion Fenderson, named to the second team. Senior guard Kaleb Shannon and sophomore guard Carsen Eeg received honorable mention.

Racine Lutheran had three players receive honorable mention — senior guard Eric Ibarra, sophomore guard Justin Jones and freshman guard Sam Pitrof.

Catholic Central seniors Evan Krien and Riley Sullivan also received honorable mention.

Milwaukee Saint Thomas More junior forward Amari McCottry was named the MCC Player of the Year.

All-Southeast Conference

BOYS BASKETBALL: Three players from Case and two players from Park were named to the All-SEC teams.

Case had a first-team selection in junior guard Termarion Brumby, who averaged 18 points per game this season to lead the team.

Senior forward Cam Werner was named to the second-team and senior forward Josiah McNeal was named to the third-team. Honorable mention went to junior guard Kaden Coppage.

Park was led by senior wing K’mareon Mayweather, who was selected to the second team. Sophomore guard Isaiah Robinson was named to the third team and honorable mention went to both junior forward Brayden Burgher and senior guard Tyvon Cade.

Horlick senior forward Cam McIntosh was named to the third team, and honorable mention went to senior forwards Blake Fletcher and Marii Shelton.

Horlick earned the SEC Team Sportsmanship Award.

Indian Trail junior Manasseh Stackhouse was named the SEC Player of the Year and Franklin coach Tyler Podoll was the SEC Coach of the Year.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Park and Case each had one player named to the All-SEC teams.

Park senior guard Grace Betker was selected to the second team and Case freshman guard Taccarrii Hicks was selected to the third team.

Receiving honorable mention was senior Shelby Jennings and sophomore My’Asia Bostick of Park, junior Aleyna Davis and sophomore Je’Quiasia Williams of Case and senior Kamya Mooney and freshman Leylanna Cruz of Horlick.

Horlick earned the SEC Team Sportsmanship Award.

Bradford senior forward Neveah Thomas was named the SEC Player of the Year and her coach, Nicole Ferrill, was named the SEC Co-Coach of the Year with Franklin’s Ron Hibben.

DG Sports All Broadcast Teams

Dick Graceffa, who operates DG Sports and broadcasts area high school games on the Mixlr app, has selected his 14th annual All-Broadcast Team. Athletes are listed on each team in alphabetical order.

FIRST TEAM: Termarion Brumby, Case; JR Lukenbill, Burlington; Evan Moherek, St. Catherine’s; Connor Roffers, Burlington; Davion Thomas, St. Catherine’s; All-Broadcast Team Manager Jimmy Perez, St. Catherine’s.

SECOND TEAM: LaTrevion Fenderson, Prairie; Lamont Hamilton, St. Catherine’s; Owen Martinson, Waterford; Zac Montgomery, Union Grove; Domonic Pitts, St. Catherine’s.

THIRD TEAM: Eric Ibarra, Racine Lutheran; Camren McIntosh, Horlick; Owen Nowak, Union Grove; Isaiah Robinson, Park; Cam Werner, Case.

Lukenbill, Roffers, Thomas and Pitts are repeat All-Broadcast Team selections.