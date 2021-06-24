All-Conference: Prairie leads county selections on All-MCC team

The Prairie School girls soccer team, which tied Kenosha St. Joseph for the Metro Classic Conference title this spring, matched the Lancers with three first-team players on the All-MCC team.
Leading the Hawks’ first-team selections was Erin Kutsch, a senior midfielder and the MCC Offensive Player of the Year. The other two were senior forward Helena Bukacek Frazier and junior defender Kiran Shimp.
St. Catherine’s and Catholic Central each had one first-team selection — sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon for the Angels and junior forward Julia Klein for the Lady Toppers.
Catholic Central also had two second-team players, senior defender Sammie Seib and sophomore midfielder Eva Lynch. Prairie and Racine Lutheran each had one — junior midfielder Jill Decker for the Hawks and sophomore midfielder Sarah Strande for the Crusaders.
St. Joseph had six total All-MCC selections, led by junior forward Martha Harrington, the overall MCC Player of the Year, and senior defender Savannah Reed, the Defensive Player of the Year.
ALL-MCC TENNIS: MCC champion Prairie led the way with six players on the All-MCC first and second teams.
First-team singles selections for the Hawks were sophomores Taej Desai and Mauricio Garduno, and first-team doubles selections were the duos of seniors Quincey Eaton and Daniel Dreifuerst, and senior Joseph Morales-sophomore Calvin Sharpe.
Eaton and Dreifuerst were named the MCC Doubles Team of the Year.
Two singles players, seniors Kethan Bajaj and Elliott Swanson, were named to the second team.
All-Southeast Conference teams
ALL-SEC BASEBALL: Three Racine players were named to the All-Southeast Conference team.
Earning second-team honors were senior catcher Jax Calverley of Case, senior infielder Noah Johnson of Park and junior infielder Tyler Williams of Horlick.
Earning honorable mention from Racine were seniors Nolan Hodgins and Seth Shufelt of Case, senior Joe Prudhom and juniors JJ Bardega and Adan Martinez-Ponce of Horlick and seniors Caleb Andersen and Cullen Krogh, and sophomore Elliot Bednar of Park.
Park assistant coach Kim Petersen was the SEC Assistant Coach of the Year and the Panthers earned the Team Sportsmanship Award.
Senior catcher Joe Ricchio of Kenosha Tremper was the SEC Player of the Year and Trojans coach John Matera was the Coach of the Year.
ALL-SEC SOFTBALL: Case had one first-team selection, junior Paige Thomas, and one second-team pick, freshman Torin Slaughter, on the All-Southeast Conference softball team.
Case also earned the Team Sportsmanship award.