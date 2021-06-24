All-Conference: Prairie leads county selections on All-MCC team

The Prairie School girls soccer team, which tied Kenosha St. Joseph for the Metro Classic Conference title this spring, matched the Lancers with three first-team players on the All-MCC team.

Leading the Hawks’ first-team selections was Erin Kutsch, a senior midfielder and the MCC Offensive Player of the Year. The other two were senior forward Helena Bukacek Frazier and junior defender Kiran Shimp.

St. Catherine’s and Catholic Central each had one first-team selection — sophomore goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon for the Angels and junior forward Julia Klein for the Lady Toppers.

Catholic Central also had two second-team players, senior defender Sammie Seib and sophomore midfielder Eva Lynch. Prairie and Racine Lutheran each had one — junior midfielder Jill Decker for the Hawks and sophomore midfielder Sarah Strande for the Crusaders.

St. Joseph had six total All-MCC selections, led by junior forward Martha Harrington, the overall MCC Player of the Year, and senior defender Savannah Reed, the Defensive Player of the Year.

ALL-MCC TENNIS: MCC champion Prairie led the way with six players on the All-MCC first and second teams.