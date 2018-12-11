Try 1 month for 99¢

Racine Lakeshore Officials Classic on tap

The 14th annual Racine Lakeshore Officials Association Classic girls basketball tournament will be played Thursday and Friday in the Johnson Athletic Center at The Prairie School in Wind Point.

Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Racine Lutheran, Westosha Central, Kenosha St. Joseph and host Prairie play in the two-day tournament. Games begin at 4:30 p.m. both days, with three games Thursday and two Friday.

The RLOA gives nearly 80 percent of the net profits from the tournament to the participating schools’ athletic departments and to various local charities. In the previous 13 tournaments, the RLOA has donated more than $80,000.

RLOA members, including referees, scorekeepers and announcers, volunteer their time for the event.

