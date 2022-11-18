111922-AGT-PREP-BOXES_merged

High School

Girls basketball

(THURSDAY’S GAMES)

Catholic Central 41, Heritage Christian 25

CATHOLIC CENTRAL (1-1)

Schwenn 1 0-0 2, Jabrial 1 0-0 3, Henderson 0 0-3 0, Garratt 4 0-0 9, Ricci 1 0-0 3, Lynch 0 0-0 0, K. Loos 7 0-0 17, T. Loos 2 3-7 7. Totals 16 3-10 41.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (0-1)

S. Millen 1 0-0 2, Bluhm 3 0-0 6, H. Millen 0 2-2 2, Pike 2 2-2 8, Chico 1 0-1 2, J. Noordyk 1 0-0 2, Laakso 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 4-5 25.

Halftime—Catholic Central 19, Heritage Christian 10. 3-point goals—Jabrial, Garratt, Ricci, K. Loos 3, Pike 2, Laakso. Total fouls—Catholic Central 13, Heritage Christian 13.

Lake Country Lutheran 68

Racine Lutheran 51

RACINE LUTHERAN (0-1)

Kolstedt 0 1-2 1, Kading 3 0-0 6, Mandujano 1 2-2 5, Jaramillo 1 2-2 5, Ibarra 2 0-2 4, Guida 0 0-0 0, Strande 5 5-12 16, Gamroth 0 0-0 0, Kellner 7 0-5 14. Totals 19 10-25 51.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN (1-0)

Menzel 3 3-4 9, Cleary 7 3-4 24, Petersen 4 2-2 13, Boldt 0 0-2 0, Meyer 1 0-0 3, Hahm 4 1-2 9, Ratzow 3 2-2 10. Totals 22 11-16 68.

Halftime—Lake Country 38, Racine Lutheran 23. 3-point goals—Mandujano, Jaramillo, Strande, Cleary 7, Petersen 3, Meyer, Ratzow 2. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 15, Lake Country 22. Fouled out—Jaramillo. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 33 (Kellner 11), Lake Country 31.

St. Catherine’s 70, Messmer 20

MESSMER (0-1)

Thompson 2 0-2 4, Sprewer 0 0-0 0, Terry 6 1-4 14, Hortman-Garner 0 0-0 0, Bell 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 1-6 20.

ST. CATHERINE’S (1-0)

Price 7 0-0 16, Conley 8 3-4 19, Davidovic 1 0-3 2, Clark 5 3-6 13, Pardo 2 0-0 5, Neave 1 0-2 2, Green 4 4-7 12, Von-Schilling Worth 0 1-2 1. Totals 28 11-24 70.

Halftime—St. Catherine’s 31, Messmer 15. 3-point goals—Terry, Price 2, Pardo. Total fouls—Messmer 18, St. Catherine’s 10. Fouled out—Thompson, Sprewer.

Football

NFL

THURSDAY’S SUMMARY

Titans 27, Packers 17

Tennessee 7 7 6 7 — 27

Green Bay 6 0 11 0 — 17

First Quarter

Ten—Hilliard 14 pass from Tannehill (Lambo kick), 10:39.

GB—Watson 14 pass from Rodgers (kick blocked), :00.

Second Quarter

Ten—Henry 4 run (Lambo kick), :38.

Third Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 39, 8:25.

Ten—Hooper 3 pass from Henry (kick failed), 5:24.

GB—Watson 8 pass from Rodgers (A.Jones pass from Rodgers), 2:04.

Fourth Quarter

Ten—Hooper 16 pass from Tannehill (Lambo kick), 15:00.

Ten GB

First downs 21 15

Total Net Yards 408 271

Rushes-yards 32-88 19-56

Passing 320 215

Punt Returns 2-12 3-42

Kickoff Returns 4-80 5-108

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-22

Comp-Att-Int 24-29-1 24-39-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 1-12

Punts 3-50.667 4-47.25

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-Yards 2-20 5-40

Time of Possession 32:28 27:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tennessee, Henry 28-87, Hilliard 1-4, Tannehill 3-(minus 3). Green Bay, A.Jones 12-40, Dillon 6-13, Watson 1-3.

PASSING—Tennessee, Tannehill 22-27-1-333, Henry 2-2-0-4. Green Bay, Rodgers 24-39-0-227.

RECEIVING—Tennessee, Burks 7-111, Woods 6-69, Hooper 4-36, Henry 2-45, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-28, Okonkwo 1-31, Hilliard 1-14, Swaim 1-3. Green Bay, Cobb 6-73, A.Jones 6-20, Lazard 5-57, Watson 4-48, Tonyan 2-19, Dillon 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games

W L PF PA — W L PF PA

Michigan 7 0 248 95 10 0 414 112

Ohio St. 7 0 325 113 10 0 468 156

Penn St. 5 2 220 154 8 2 340 190

Maryland 3 4 162 188 6 4 283 246

Michigan St. 3 4 131 203 5 5 246 255

Rutgers 1 6 95 217 4 6 199 259

Indiana 1 6 132 249 3 7 224 346

West

Conference All Games

W L PF PA — W L PF PA

Illinois 4 3 154 116 7 3 247 125

Minnesota 4 3 157 114 7 3 306 131

Iowa 4 3 138 126 6 4 179 139

Purdue 4 3 183 194 6 4 296 252

Wisconsin 3 4 169 185 5 5 287 209

Nebraska 2 5 139 188 3 7 233 299

Northwestern 1 6 92 203 1 9 153 282

Saturday’s games

Wisconsin at Nebraska, Noon

Indiana at Michigan St., Noon

Penn St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Michigan, Noon

Northwestern at Purdue, Noon

BASKETBALL

College men

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

Creighton 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000

DePaul 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Providence 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Connecticut 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Xavier 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Butler 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Villanova 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Thursday’s results

Butler 95, St. Francis (Pa.) 67

St. John’s 70, Nebraska 50

Creighton 80, UC Riverside 51

Marquette 95, LIU 58

Friday’s results

Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Providence vs. Miami at Uncasville, Conn., 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Wagner at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

Delaware St. at Connecticut, 5 p.m.

LATE THURSDAY

Marquette 95, LIU 58

LIU (1-2)

Cook 1-5 0-0 2, Ndiaye 0-3 0-0 0, Burns 2-7 0-0 5, Greene 2-9 5-11 9, Johnson 6-12 4-6 17, Maletic 8-20 1-1 22, Fall 1-6 0-0 2, Crawford 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-63 11-20 58.

MARQUETTE (3-1)

Ighodaro 4-6 3-4 11, Prosper 11-12 6-7 31, K.Jones 6-15 0-0 13, Kolek 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-4 2-3 7, S.Jones 2-7 1-2 6, Joplin 3-9 4-4 12, Wrightsil 1-4 0-0 2, Ross 1-2 0-0 3, Gold 1-4 0-0 3, Itejere 2-2 0-0 4, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Kozinski 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas 0-1 0-0 0, Walson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 16-20 95.

Halftime—Marquette 47-24. 3-Point Goals—LIU 7-23 (Maletic 5-13, Burns 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Cook 0-4), Marquette 11-35 (Prosper 3-3, Joplin 2-7, Kolek 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Ross 1-2, Gold 1-4, S.Jones 1-5, K.Jones 1-8, Lucas 0-1, Wrightsil 0-1). Fouled Out—Ross. Rebounds—LIU 35 (Johnson 8), Marquette 37 (Joplin 7). Assists—LIU 13 (Greene 4), Marquette 29 (Kolek 8). Total Fouls—LIU 14, Marquette 18. A—12,476 (17,500).

Golf

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic

Sea Island, Ga.; Purse: $8.1 million

a-Seaside Course: 7,005 yds; Par 70

b-Plantation Course: 7,060 yds; Par 72

Second Round, Friday

Cole Hammer 64b-66a—130 -12

Harry Higgs 67b-63a—130 -12

Andrew Putnam 65a-65b—130 -12

Joel Dahmen 67a-64b—131 -11

Beau Hossler 64a-67b—131 -11

Sahith Theegala 68b-63a—131 -11

David Lingmerth 67b-65a—132 -10

Seung-Yul Noh 68a-64b—132 -10

Kevin Streelman 68b-64a—132 -10

Callum Tarren 64a-68b—132 -10

Will Gordon 69a-64b—133 -9

Chris Gotterup 65a-68b—133 -9

Ben Martin 69a-64b—133 -9

Alex Smalley 67b-66a—133 -9

Dean Burmester 66a-68b—134 -8

Seamus Power 66a-68b—134 -8

Patrick Rodgers 69b-65a—134 -8

Justin Suh 66b-68a—134 -8

Hayden Buckley 69b-66a—135 -7

Paul Haley 68a-67b—135 -7

Patton Kizzire 67a-68b—135 -7

Keith Mitchell 67b-68a—135 -7

Taylor Montgomery 69a-66b—135 -7

Taylor Pendrith 69b-66a—135 -7

Justin Rose 68b-67a—135 -7

Greyson Sigg 66a-69b—135 -7

J.J. Spaun 67a-68b—135 -7

Akshay Bhatia 73a-63b—136 -6

Zac Blair 67a-69b—136 -6

Jacob Bridgeman 69b-67a—136 -6

Wyndham Clark 71a-65b—136 -6

Zecheng Dou 69b-67a—136 -6

Harris English 68b-68a—136 -6

Ben Griffin 65b-71a—136 -6

Brian Harman 67b-69a—136 -6

Michael Kim 67a-69b—136 -6

Danny Lee 70a-66b—136 -6

Denny McCarthy 66a-70b—136 -6

Henrik Norlander 67b-69a—136 -6

Scott Stallings 70a-66b—136 -6

Chris Stroud 70b-66a—136 -6

Ben Taylor 71b-65a—136 -6

Tyson Alexander 68b-69a—137 -5

Ryan Armour 70b-67a—137 -5

Aaron Baddeley 69b-68a—137 -5

Erik Barnes 70b-67a—137 -5

Joseph Bramlett 68b-69a—137 -5

Eric Cole 69b-68a—137 -5

Trevor Cone 69a-68b—137 -5

Brice Garnett 68a-69b—137 -5

Jim Herman 72a-65b—137 -5

Stephan Jaeger 67b-70a—137 -5

Kevin Kisner 70b-67a—137 -5

Russell Knox 67b-70a—137 -5

J.T. Poston 70a-67b—137 -5

Davis Riley 68b-69a—137 -5

Kevin Roy 69b-68a—137 -5

Adam Svensson 73b-64a—137 -5

Martin Trainer 70b-67a—137 -5

MJ Daffue 70a-68b—138 -4

Brent Grant 71b-67a—138 -4

Andrew Landry 75b-63a—138 -4

Doc Redman 70a-68b—138 -4

Matthias Schwab 72b-66a—138 -4

Robby Shelton 68a-70b—138 -4

Dylan Wu 70b-68a—138 -4

Brandon Wu 70b-68a—138 -4

Kevin Yu 72a-66b—138 -4

Carl Yuan 70b-68a—138 -4

LPGA

Tour Championship

At Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

Purse: $7M; Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Second Round, Friday

Lydia Ko 65-66—131 -13

Hyo Joo Kim 67-69—136 -8

Gemma Dryburgh 67-70—137 -7

Nasa Hataoka 70-67—137 -7

Nelly Korda 68-69—137 -7

Anna Nordqvist 68-69—137 -7

Jeongeun Lee6 70-68—138 -6

Leona Maguire 69-69—138 -6

Amy Yang 68-70—138 -6

Pajaree Anannarukarn 66-73—139 -5

Matilda Castren 70-69—139 -5

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 72-67—139 -5

A Lim Kim 72-67—139 -5

Minjee Lee 71-68—139 -5

Stacy Lewis 69-70—139 -5

Lizette Salas 70-69—139 -5

Sophia Schubert 68-71—139 -5

Georgia Hall 71-69—140 -4

Danielle Kang 66-74—140 -4

Megan Khang 68-72—140 -4

Atthaya Thitikul 73-67—140 -4

Ayaka Furue 72-69—141 -3

Moriya Jutanugarn 71-70—141 -3

Gaby Lopez 71-70—141 -3

Madelene Sagstrom 71-70—141 -3

Marina Alex 73-69—142 -2

Na Rin An 70-72—142 -2

Celine Boutier 71-71—142 -2

In Gee Chun 74-68—142 -2

Allisen Corpuz 71-71—142 -2

Ally Ewing 71-71—142 -2

Brooke Henderson 68-74—142 -2

Sei Young Kim 68-74—142 -2

Xiyu Lin 73-69—142 -2

Caroline Masson 72-70—142 -2

Sarah Schmelzel 70-72—142 -2

Maja Stark 74-68—142 -2

Alison Lee 71-72—143 -1

Andrea Lee 70-73—143 -1

Paula Reto 71-72—143 -1

Lilia Vu 70-73—143 -1

Chella Choi 73-71—144 E

Cheyenne Knight 73-71—144 E

Jennifer Kupcho 73-71—144 E

Hannah Green 74-71—145 +1

Mina Harigae 71-74—145 +1

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 73-72—145 +1

Hinako Shibuno 74-71—145 +1

Ariya Jutanugarn 74-73—147 +3

Jin Young Ko 72-75—147 +3

Ashleigh Buhai 77-71—148 +4

Hye Jin Choi 75-73—148 +4

Carlota Ciganda 75-73—148 +4

Eun-Hee Ji 72-76—148 +4

Ryann O’Toole 78-70—148 +4

Lexi Thompson 74-74—148 +4

Charley Hull 71-78—149 +5

Pornanong Phatlum 76-73—149 +5

TRANSACTIONS

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Tampa Bay INF Johan Lopez for 80 games, Tampa Bay RHP Egory Manuela for 25 games and Baltimore RHP Henry Tejada for 60 games for violations of the minor league drug prevention and treatment program.

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Alejandro Hidalgo from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for INF Gio Urshela.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year contract. Claimed RHP Junior Fernandez from Pittsburgh.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Billy Beane senior advisor to the managing partner.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee. Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Kinley on a three-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Boston.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHPs Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from Miami in exchange for RHP Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later. Claimed RHP William Woods off waivers from Atlanta.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with CF Oscar Mercado, 2B Taylor Motter, 3B Juniel Quercuto and RHP Logan Sawyer on minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Erick Mejia and INF Leonel Valera on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Trinity Benson on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OT Zachary Thomas from Chicago’s practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned LW Matej Blumel to Texas (AHL). Reassigned Gs Remi Poitier and Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Returned C Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned LW Adam Backman to Iowa (AHL). Placed C Tyson Jost on waivers.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann to Wichita (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Loaned RW Rem Pitlick to Laval (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Steven Jandric and D Jake Ryczek to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

TEXAS STARS — Loaned LW Justin Ducharme to Idaho (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Recalled M Cole Bassett from loan to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 19

1961 — George Blanda of the Houston Oilers passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-13 rout of the New York Titans.

1961 — Cleveland’s Jim Brown rushes for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 45-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

1966 — No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Michigan State play to a 10-10 tie. The Irish rally from a 10-0 deficit against a Spartans team that features Bubba Smith and three teammates who were among the top eight picks of the next NFL draft.

1978 — Philadelphia’s Herman Edwards returns a fumble for a touchdown with 31 seconds left to give Philadelphia a 19-17 victory over the New York Giants. Instead of taking a knee to preserve a 17-12 victory, quarterback Joe Pisarcik botches the hand off to fullback Larry Csonka. Edwards picks up the dropped ball and runs 26 yards for the winning touchdown.

1983 — Jari Kurri of the Edmonton Oilers scores five goals and Wayne Gretzky adds three goals and five assists in a 13-4 rout of the New Jersey Devils.

1983 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of Los Angeles becomes the second player in NBA history to score 30,000 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, as the Lakers win 117-110 at Portland.

1992 — Oakland reliever Dennis Eckersley is selected the American League’s MVP. Eckersley, who led the majors with 51 saves in 54 chances, becomes the ninth player to win both the Cy Young Award and MVP honors in the same season.

1993 — Oregon and Oregon State play to a 0-0 tie in Eugene. It’s the last scoreless tie in FBS history. Overtime for NCAA games starts in 1994.

1994 — Rashaan Salaam becomes the fourth 2,000-yard rusher in major-college history, running for 259 yards and two touchdowns in Colorado’s 41-20 victory over Iowa State.

1995 — The Baltimore Stallions defeat the Calgary Stampeders 37-20 to become the first U.S. team to win the Grey Cup in the CFL’s 83-year history.

2004 — Indiana’s Ron Artest and Stephen Jackson charge into the stands to fight with Auburn Hills fans in the final minute of their game against the Detroit Pistons. The brawl forces an early end to the Pacers’ 97-82 win.

2006 — Jaromir Jagr becomes the 16th NHL player with 600 goals when he scores in the first period of the New York Rangers’ 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

2009 — South African runner Caster Semenya will keep her 800-meter gold medal from the world championships, and the results of her gender tests will be kept confidential.

2011 — Robert Griffin III of Baylor passes for 479 yards and four TDs, including a 34-yarder to Terrance Williams with 8 seconds left, and the 25th-ranked Bears beat No. 5 Oklahoma for the first time, 45-38. The Bears were 0-20 against the Sooners.

2018— Jared Goff throws a 40-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett for the go-ahead score with 1:49 to play, and the Los Angeles Rams outlast the Kansas City Chiefs for a 54-51 victory. Patrick Mahomes has a career-high 478 yards with six touchdown passes for the Chiefs. This is third highest-scoring game ever played.

2018 — Rutgers holds Eastern Michigan to an NCAA-record low four first-half points in a 63-36 rout. The Scarlet Knights tied a men’s NCAA Division I basketball record for points allowed in a half. The halftime score is 31-4.

2019 — LeBron James scores 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107 to become the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against all 30 franchises.