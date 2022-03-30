High school track: Waterford fares well at Schreiber Classic

The Waterford High School track and field teams fared well in damp, cool conditions Wednesday at the Schreiber Classic at New Berlin West.

The boys finished fifth with 70 points and the girls were second with 112.5 points. Host West won the boys’ (151 points) and the girls’ (140) titles.

The boys had two winners. Sophomore Trever Buchanan won the 800 meters in 2:13.98, almost a second ahead of runner-up Nate Meeks of Port Washington (2:14.86), and freshman Noah White won the 200 meters in 26.63 seconds, 0.2 ahead of runner-up Elijah Perez of Port Washington (26.83).

White also had a second-place finish in the 4x160 relay (1:22.45) with junior Carter Maffet, sophomore Carson Bilitz and senior Jack McCormick, and Buchanan was third in the 4x400 relay (3:57.04) with Maffet, junior John Czajka and sophomore Eli Brink.

Maffet, usually a hurdler, took the night off in the event, but added another second-place finish by leaping 19 feet, 3 inches in the long jump, his first time competing in the event.

McCormick, who hasn’t run track since 2019, returned to the team and got right back in the flow of things, finishing second in the 55 meters in 7.02 seconds, just 0.04 behind winner Johquan Redding of Greenfield (6.98).

The Wolverines didn’t win any events in the girls portion of the meet, but showed good depth with five second places and four thirds.

Junior Emily Tryon had two second-place finishes, running the 55 hurdles in 10.17 seconds and running the anchor leg of the 4x240 relay (2:37.50) that also included junior Skyler Harris, senior Megan Bolda and sophomore Elizabeth Jonietz.

Other seconds were by junior Matyson Schaal in the 800 (2:49.37); junior Lisa Busch in the shot put (31-8); the 4x800 relay of sophomore Natalia Arteaga, junior Mikayla Datka and freshmen Akira Hancock and Sydney Younk (11:43.09); and the 4x160 relay of seniors Isabelle Sheeley and Rachel Roth and juniors Isabella Guardiola and Bria Rozanski (1:35.14).

Taking third were Guardiola in the 55 meters (8.07), Roth in the 200 (29.84), Datka in the 800 (2:52.62) and Rozanski in the long jump (14-7).

