Racine Lutheran High School’s girls volleyball and softball coach Becky Demuth has announced she is retiring after 20 years and more than 600 victories.

“Coach Demuth has served and inspired our student-athletes on and off the court for two decades. She has dedicated her time and talent to benefit our school and our sports programs,” said Dave Burgess, executive director. “Becky is a true example of a Christian servant, and we are grateful for everything she has done for our school.”

Demuth, who graduated from RLHS in 1983, took over the two programs during the 2003-2004 school year. She closes her coaching career as the winningest coach in school history for both programs.

During Demuth’s tenure the volleyball program had a 369-320-1 record with a .536 winning percentage. The softball program achieved a 257-183-2 record with a .584 winning percentage. She led the Crusaders to six regional championships, three conference championships, and a second-place state finish. She was recognized by her peers as the Racine County Coach of the Year on three occasions.

RLHS players earned multiple all-conference, all-county, and all-state selections, and both programs produced Division 1 athletes.

Stephanie Schulz has been named as Demuth’s successor for the volleyball program. Schulz, a full-time Spanish teacher at RLHS and former collegiate player, coached with Demuth for seven years before taking an assistant coach position at her alma mater Wisconsin Lutheran College.

“We are thrilled to have Stephanie return to our volleyball program. She has big shoes to fill; however, she is well-equipped to take the program to the next level,” said Steve Shaffer, athletic director.

The fall season begins August 14, and games will take place in the school’s new gymnasium.

A replacement for the softball program has not been named.