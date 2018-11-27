It was a record-setting night for Caroline Strande and the Racine Lutheran High School girls’ basketball team Tuesday night.
The Crusaders (3-0) defeated St. Catherine’s 74-30 and Strande, a junior guard, scored a school-record 37 points.
“When your point guard can work from the outside and inside it creates problems,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “(Strande) has been taking her game to another level.”
Strande’s shooting effort worked across the floor as she made 13 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and she went 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Molly O’Regan led St. Catherine’s (0-3) with seven points and Sadie Gilbert and Sophie Wentorf each had six points.
“We had way too many turnovers,” Angels coach Keino Turner said.
WATERFORD 72, INDIAN TRAIL 44: Katie Rohner scored 31 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Wolverines’ nonconference victory at Kenosha.
Waterford (3-1) dominated the glass against Indian Trail (1-3) as they outrebounded the Hawks 44-29.
The Wolverines scored 16 points off of 20 Hawks’ turnovers. Waterford’s Lizzy Schappel was responsible for three of those steals and she finished with two points.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 59, UNION GROVE 56: The Broncos nearly came away with a nonconference victory at Somers behind Megan Barber’s 24 points, but fell short following a Pacers’ second-half rally.
That rally was led by Chelby Koker, who scored 33 points for the Lady Pacers (3-0), including 19 of their 33 points in the second half. Koker was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line in the second half and went 16 of 19 in the game.
Sophomore Angela Slattery added 15 points for the Broncos (2-1).
“Overall, I thought we played well enough to win,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “A nonconference game like this early on will help us and it’s a great game to learn (from).”
HORLICK 67, BURLINGTON 14: Olivia Pitrof and Ellie Corona each had a double-double as the Rebels, in their home opener, beat the Demons in a nonconference game.
Pitrof scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Corona had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Rebels (2-0) held the Demons to two second-half points.
Meghan Harris and Cora Anderson led the Demons (0-4) with four points each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.