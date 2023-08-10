RACINE — Peruse the last several All-Racine County football teams and there is something that has been a common denominator: At least one Racine Lutheran offensive lineman listed on the first or second team.

Akari Redmond. Seth Hultman. Jaylin Pritchett, David Voss. Alex Schulz, Bradley Bosak. Dakota Dexter. And that's just in the last six seasons.

This trend might be coming to an end, at least for this season. Because those big boys that longtime coach Scott Smith has traditionally used to overpower opponents seems to be in short supply.

"It's been eight years where I had a couple of 350-pound linemen who were 6-5," said Smith, who first took over Lutheran's program in 1995. "We don't have those anymore. They've all graduated and they're all off playing college now.

"I'm proud of that. But now I have to rebuild and retool and change our offense a little bit to do different things."

Also missing is quarterback-defensive back Eric Ibarra, Lutheran's inspirational leader who has graduated. It was last season when he returned from an injury to rally the Crusaders from an 0-2 start — they were outscored 67-7 in those first two games — to the third round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.

Still, there's ample reason to be encouraged about this team's prospects this season.

A weight room housed in a new structure at Lutheran was under construction at this time last season. That meant players went into last season without the weight training that has helped define this program for years. They have had the use of that new weight room since early June.

What's more, players this summer have had the benefit of practicing on the artificial surface of Pritchard Park. That has meant being able to practice plays in a more precise manner on a marked field.

"Last year, practicing at Island Park was hard," senior safety-running back Tyler Stauffer said. "The grass would be dry, you had holes everywhere.

"Now we have a nice turf field, it's flat and it's an entire field."

As for that weight room, Stauffer said, "Instead of having just a couple of squat racks, we have at least 10 or 12," Stauffer said. "So everybody's in the weight room every morning. We're getting stronger as a team, which is good, especially after losing a lot of our seniors."

Ibarra, Redmond, running back Eric Rossa, defensive lineman Johnny Burke and Dylan Ormond will be among the most difficult to replace. But Lutheran teams have had a way of regenerating under Smith, who led his team to the 2018 Division 6 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison and hasn't suffering a losing season since 2015.

On defense, it starts with middle linebacker Noah Martin, who led the Crusaders in total tackles last season with 69. That's 20 more than anyone else on the team.

With the benefit of that weight room, Martin is looking for an even more productive season. When asked what he likes the most about that weight room, Martin said, "It's the smell. You can almost smell that you just want to get better. It's like a new car. You just want to use it. And when you get a new weight room, you just want to keep working."

Hoeft will fortify that defense at end, where he will start for the second year.

"We're ahead of where we were last year," Hoeft said. "We've been fighting our way back to what we lost last year. We don't have any of those big 350-pound guys or the speed that we had, but we can make up for it with hard work."

Among those leading the offense are receiver Joey Juga, who missed most of last season with a broken collarbone, Julian Kim, who is switching from center to tackle and running back Christian Girolamo will also be factors. Girolamo, a senior, is playing for the first time in high school.

"He played for me in eighth grade and he has a lot of potential," Smith said. "Now he's decided, 'Hey, I still want to play football before it's too late.' It's good to have him back. He's another linebacker and running back.

"We have a lot of positions where we don't have standouts, but we good competition."

Stepping in at quarterback is sophomore Eli Gasau, who gained valuable experience when Ibarra was injured last season. Gasau appeared in seven games and completed 21 of 39 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions.

"He's more confident this year," Hoeft said. "He's learned the game a lot more. He definitely produced last year and I'm looking forward to see how he performs this year."

Smith feels that way about his entire team.

"There's a lot of people we're going to rotate early in the year and we'll just see who plays themselves into position to help us," Smith said. "There's nothing set in stone for probably the first three weeks, maybe four weeks, but we've got to give young kids an opportunity and see how much they've matured."