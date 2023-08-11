UNION GROVE — In 2021, the Union Grove High School football team put together perhaps the greatest season in the history of the program, advancing to the third round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

The Broncos followed that up last season by overcoming an 0-5 start to miraculously qualify for a return trip to the playoffs.

And this season? Get ready for what could be a wild ride.

Just seven seniors return to this team and no player who earned All-Racine County recognition last season is back. The biggest loss is two-way lineman Noah Moris, who earned second-team Associated Press All-State honors on defense and is vying for a starting role for NCAA Division III power UW-Whitewater this summer.

But just give this program a little time. While coach Craig McClelland doesn't have a great deal of experience, he has a wealth of players. And this projects to an even greater outlook next season.

Joining those seven seniors on the varsity are 13 juniors, 24 sophomores and two freshman. McClelland said that a large freshman class expected in 2024 could drive the program's numbers to more than 100 for what he believes would be the first time in its history.

"Our numbers are up from last year by about 15 to 20," said McClelland, who was inducted into the Racine Raiders' Hall of Fame July 15. "The thing is, we are young. We are inexperienced and young, but with that youth, there is a lot of talent, but it's unproven talent.

"There's been some headaches with these camp practices, there's been some highs and lows, but we're starting to see that even out. And with some of these kids, the light bulb is going on for them.

"We understand that it's going to be a rollercoaster season, but if we keep these guys consistent, especially during that back half of the season, I feel they have a real good opportunity to be successful."

There's a great deal to do on offense with the graduation of such players as Moris, fellow lineman Noah Glazebrook and quarterback Nathan Williams. But McClelland already sees players emerging.

The returning starters are right tackle Nathan Lancaster and receivers Jackson Licht and Marshall Gruber. As Williams' primary targets last season, Gruber caught 30 passes for 472 yards and four touchdowns and Licht had 24 receptions for 288 yards and three TDs.

"We have a lot of fast guys — a lot of guys under 4.9 (second) for the 40," Gruber said. "I'm excited for our speed and that we can hit hard."

Licht singles out his chemistry with Gruber as a sign that something special could be in the works.

"He's one of my best friends on the team," Licht said. "We're two wide receivers coming back and we both bust each other every practice."

McClelland is still deciding who will be the quarterback throwing passes to those receivers. He will decide between junior Finn Morrison and sophomore Griffin Schultz.

"Finn was the quarterback of our JV team and he's an absolute flyer," McClelland said. "He's very, very quick to the edge and he's getting better within the passing concepts. There's definitely some work that he can do, but his biggest thing is he can fly.

"Griffin is a different player. He's definitely one who would be able to run inside of the tackles a little bit more and he's a very tough kid. He does some really good things in the passing game, too."

Kacey Spranger, who came on strong after a slow start to rush for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns, has graduated. McClelland will look to senior Kaiden Jacobsen and sophomores Quintyn Martinez and Anthony Cupertino to keep the Broncos' ground game going.

Anchoring the defense are four returning starters — junior Austin Waldal at defensive end, senior Marshall Loch at outside linebacker and Gruber at cornerback. Kyle Sorensen, a junior inside linebacker, started about half of last season.

Among the others expected to have prominent roles are sophomore defensive end Quinn Koepnick, sophomore Aaden Hoffman, cornerback Jayden West and safety Sam Matuszek.

Tyler Van De Water will handle the kicking and punting.

Is this a team that could challenge for the SLC championship? That could be a stretch given the Broncos' youth, but a winning tradition has been established with this program. Anything appears possible with this group.

"I think it's really good to be a Union Grove player now because of how young we are," Gruber said. "We can always grow and make ourselves better.

"I know we don't have the team from a year ago or two years ago with all the seniors that everyone looks up to, but we have a good group. I try to inspire people to do the best they can. We just need to work together and be a family."

Added Licht: "Our chemistry is a lot better than last year. A lot of us are friends. I'm coming off baseball with a couple of guys and we all want to play football and have fun with it."