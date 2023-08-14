RACINE — For those assuming that the St. Catherine's High School football team is about to commence on another cycle of rebuilding, your assertion is based on logic. After all, there are just five seniors on its roster.

The Angels have been hit hard by graduation, in terms of both quality and numbers. Among those who have moved on are quarterback John Perugini, a first-team All-County quarterback each of the last two seasons, wide receiver Davion Thomas, who is a walk-on at the University of Wisconsin, running back DJ Miller, who rushed for 1,005 yards despite missing five games with an injury, and Abel Mulder, a four-year starter as an offensive lineman.

There have been more key losses than that, but you get the point.

So why is there so much energy at St. Catherine's practices? Why is there this feeling that a program that has gone 53-14 the last six years — which includes its 14-0 state championship team in 2018 — is going to keep on rolling?

Here are four reasons just to start:

There's junior left tackle Xzavier Grubher, who played at 205 pounds last season, but is now at 255. Inspiring him to pack on that muscle was Mulder, a noted devotee of the weight room during his time at St. Catherine's.

"I lifted with Abel a lot," Grubher said. "He was the main inspiration for my bulk up."

And then there's junior right tackle Mason Swencki. He was 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds last season. He's now 6-3 and is up to 280 pounds after reaching his offseason weightlifting goals. There were numerous more in the program who also reached their goals.

"Those numbers show a sort of dominance that you can show on the field," he said. "Those numbers show the amount of work you put in during the offseason.

"And to have 22 guys hit that, that's two teams full of starters right there. That's offense and defense. Just to see the amount of players who hit those numbers made me very excited to play with them."

A third reason is senior running back Jayvion Hunter, who stepped into a starting role after DJ Miller suffered a separated shoulder early last season. All Hunter did was rush for 951 yards and nine touchdowns on 89 carries. Miller, who placed fourth in the 200 meters last June at the WIAA Division 2 Track & Field Championships, averaged 10.7 yards per carry.

"I wasn't really ready for it," Hunter said, referring to getting thrust into a starting role last last season. "I felt I did pretty solid and, in the offseason, I worked out pretty hard, got faster and feel I got stronger. I know more about the game now and I feel I should be better."

And then there's Lamont Hamilton, who was a freshman sensation as a guard on a St. Catherine's basketball team that went 25-2 and won the Metro Classic Conference championship last season.

It takes a rare athlete to approach what Thomas achieved, but Hamilton, the young man they call "Doodie," demonstrated that he also can be an elite playmaker. Hamilton caught 12 passes for 222 yards and five of his receptions went for touchdowns as a freshman

"He's a very special athlete and he has a huge IQ," said St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller, who enters his 20th season as the Angels' coach. "He has exceptional strength, speed, vision and he is a complete package."

Other returning starters include Rudy Pardo at fullback, Mariano Talamantez at linebacker and Hunter and Isaac Cantu at safety. There's also Dalton Kosterman, whom Miller said, "played quite a bit," in the defensive line.

So despite the heavy graduation losses, this program appears to be set up for continued success. Or as Miller said, "We are looking at reloading. This is definitely not a rebuilding season. Yes, we lost 13 awesome seniors and had just an exceptional season going into the regional championships, but the guys who are filling those shoes have played a lot of football, have worked really hard and are very athletic, big and strong."

Now it's just a matter of finalizing some decisions going into Friday's 7 p.m. nonconference game against Racine Lutheran at Horlick Field (St. Catherine's will be the visiting team).

One of the biggest decisions will involve replacing Perugini, who passed for 1,695 and 31 touchdowns last season. Miller is looking at either Talamantez, a returning starter at linebacker, or sophomore Eddie Vinson Jr., as the successor.

While there could be some growing pains, it's difficult to imagine this team not being a force once again this season.

"I think the big thing is we have a really athletic sophomore class," Miller said. "We went to camp this year for three days, so it was back up to the Willerup Bible Camp (in Cambridge) that we've gone to since 2007 — we were off three years because of COVID but we were able to get back — and we always throught those three days were crucial to team bonding and building chemistry.

"We do have a real strong junior class and, for them to bond as well as they did with the sophomore class during those three days, we feel that's going to pay great dividends as we go through the season."