WATERFORD — Tony Shiffman didn't just take over any program this season.

He follows Adam Bakken, one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Waterford High School football program. During Bakken's 12 seasons in Waterford, he led the Wolverines to a 93-32 record, at least a share of six Southern Lakes Conference championships, and an appearance in the 2011 WIAA Division 2 championship game.

So how is the 42-year-old Shiffman faring so far?

That question is immediately answered by watching a Waterford practice on any given afternoon. Numbers in this program had been declining in recent years, but young men in green jerseys were all over the place during practice Tuesday afternoon.

And Shiffman was overseeing a large coaching staff with a heavy Racine flavor. That staff includes quarterbacks coach Mike Meteyard, a 1992 Park graduate, Sam Veit, the All-Racine County Player of the Year for Case in 1990 who punted for Wisconsin in the 1993 Rose Bowl, and Sam D'Alie, a first-team AP All-State wide receiver for Horlick in 1999 who was a longtime standout for the Racine Raiders.

There's an energy on this team, which overcame an 0-3 start last season to finish second in the SLC. There seems to be a feeling that just about anything is possible.

"There seems to be a lot more energy," senior running back-linebacker Carson Bilitz said. "I know coach Shiffman has been around the school and has been talking to the guys more. I guess he has intrigued more players."

Added senior guard-defensive end Castor Warnke: "We're breaking off into our own positions during practice and we're really focusing on skills. We're focusing on the position we play and how to get better, We're doing a lot more meetings."

No one on Waterford plays his position better than Bilitz, who earned first-team All-Racine County honors as a running back last season. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Bilitz rushed for 1,104 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

He was just as accomplished on defense, where he was the Wolverines' second-leading tackler last season as a linebacker. Bilitz had 43 solo tackles, three of which were for loss, 51 assists and an interception.

"In my mind, he's one of the toughest, most physical players, not only in our conference, but who I have played against," Burlington coach Eric Sulik said. "That kid plays with a ton of heart, he really never comes off the field — he's on offense, defense and special teams all the time — and I see what he does on special media in the weight room — and he's a hard-nosed kid.

"It's almost fun to compete against him just to see how he handles his business on the field. I have a ton of respect for him. It'll take three to five guys to tackle him every time."

Bilitz expects to be even better as a senior.

"I'd say that I'm able to read the defense a lot better as a running back and, defensively, I'm able to read the line a lot better," he said. "I'm overall not thinking as much and just playing, It's been working out for me."

Shiffman has made multiple coaching stops, most recently as offensive line coach at Elmhurst. He will specialize at that position at Waterford and has three returning starters.

Robbie Kedrowicz returns at left guard. Henry Muralt, a starter at right tackle last season, is moving to left tackle. Kolby Woitowicz is making the switch from right tackle to left tackle.

Replacing the graduated Owen Martinson at quarterback is sophomore Caiden Dessart, who has transferred from East Troy. Dessart started as a freshman last season and completed 64 of 133 passes for 1,121 yards, with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Meteyard sees a big upside in Dessart, saying, "He has the skills to do it. Obviously, we have to get him used to our system, but he's going to be our No. 1. He brings all the intangibles to the team."

With Dessart running the show, Shiffman plans to shift to a pro-style offense. But he adds, "We're still going to run the ball. We're never going to stop running the ball., but we're going to have a few new wrinkles."

Joining Bilitz as returning starters on defense are Jeremiah Smith, Dylan Siemers and Kedrowicz on the line, Warnke at free safety and Briar Sowinski at cornerback.

There's also sophomore Beau Veit as kicker and punter. Coached by his father last season, the younger Veit made all 26 of his extra-point attempts and averaged 33.9 yards as a punter. He placed eight of his punts inside the 20-yard line.

This is a team that appears to have pretty much everything. And Kedrowicz sees no reason why the Wolverines won't continue to be successful.

"We want to make the playoffs as usual," Kedrowicz said. "But I think the bigger goal is to try and win conference and make a deep run in the playoffs."