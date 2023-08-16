RACINE — Morris Matsen didn’t want to discuss last year because that’s ancient history in his mind.

He didn’t want to talk about Park having its first winning record since 2008 or winning its first playoff game since ‘09. As for Matsen becoming the first Park football coach to be named All-Racine County Coach of the Year since Dennis Thompson led the Panthers to the 2005 WIAA Division 1 championship? Well, that was last year and Matsen wasn’t interested in delving into that again either.

“That’s in the rearview mirror for us,” said the 47-year-old Matsen, whose team opens its season Thursday night with a 7 p.m. nonconference game at Beloit Memorial.

But when asked about Park’s offensive line. Matsen immediately became engaged. This is the here and now and that’s what interests Matsen. Four of the five starters return and Matsen feels that could be the foundation to another successful season.

And that’s welcome news for a once proud state power that lost 76 of 87 games from 2012 through ‘21. The narrative is starting to switch to progress rather than decline.

Leading the way will be an all-senior offensive line comprised of tackles Lamar Clemon and Logan Sheppard, guards Marcello Sanchez and and Le’Angelo Taborn-Bryant and center Gavin Leo. All started on the offensive line last season except Clemon, who anchored Park’s defensive line at nose guard.

For Matsen, that’s where it all starts.

“Our offensive line is going to set the tone,” Matsen said. “You’ve got to be able to to move the chains, you’ve got to be able to move the football and our offensive line, with the experience and the depth they have, I feel they’re just going to be the leaders of our team.

“They have been the leaders of our team. They set the tone in practice and they’re just going to be great for us.”

Assuming that turns out to be the case, Park could possibly be a factor in the Southeast Conference race.

The Panthers have a proven commodity in senior quarterback Carter Eschmann. Before making way for the graduated Trevion Carothers after three games last year, Eschmann had started nine games between his sophomore and junior seasons.

He completed 16 of 48 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown, with one interception last season. Eschmann also rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries.

“Carter will have a huge impact this year,” Matsen said. “He’ll make all the adjustments, all the line calls and getting all the guys lined up right. He’s a different type of player than Tre. He’s more of a pocket type of passer, but when he does have to run, he’ll make the right reads and he will pick up first downs.

“Last year against West Allis Central the first week of the season, he had a great zone read, he pulled in the ball and had a 13-yard touchdown run. And no one even saw him pull it. Carter is super crafty and he will make a lot of plays for us.”

Park’s two leading rushers last season have graduated — Daeyzjuan Williams (949 yards, 14 TDs) and Carothers (768, 9 TDs). But a welcome addition could be senior Armando Estrada, who started for Belvidere North in Illinois last season.

“He’s a a kid with strong family values,” Matsen said. “He shows up and doesn’t say much. He got here June 3, just hit the weight room and led everything in the weight room just by example. He did all the seven-on-seven, all the speed and conditioning and just led the way by example.”

Also in the backfield are the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Jamarion Lacy, who will add power to the Panthers’ offense, and sophomore Jwan Eastland, who caught a 13-yard touchdown pass against Brookfield Central in Park’s 40-6 playoff loss.

“Jamarion Lacy is going to have a huge impact on our team,” Matsen said. “Jwan Eastland, the sensational sophomore, I call him, is just tremendous.”

Filling out the offense is junior Natavion Santoya-White, an H-back, seniors Brayden Burgher and Tobias Woodward at tight end, junior Isaiah Robinson and sophomore Demetrius Hulitt at wide receiver and sophomore Jwan Eastland at slot back.

Park’s defense will be anchored by the 5-11, 220-pound Santoya-White, who earned second-team All-County honors as a defensive lineman last season.

“He has size, strength, durability ... he does not care about his body,” Matsen said. “He doesn’t slow down. He runs about 100 miles a minute.”

Joining Santoya-White at defensive end is senior Brayden Burgher, another returning starter. Lacy and Clemon are back at the tackles.

“Our whole offensive line and our whole defensive line just have great players,” Santoya-White said.

Senior Mason Hunt, who started at outside linebacker last season, moves to the inside. He will be joined by junior Kamron Ozier and sophomore Jamarreon DeLeon.

Returning starters in the secondary are Charles and Eastland at cornerbacks and senior Jeremiah Wainwright at safety. Sophomore Jailen Vaughn will be at the other safety.

It all adds up to something potentially special for this program.

“Last year, we took a big step up,” Eschmann said. “This year, we’re going to take an even bigger step up and keep on going from there.”

Added Charles: “We had our seniors, they just came through and made everything great, but now they left and it’s time for all of us to step up. All of us seniors just have to get it down and follow the example they set for us.”