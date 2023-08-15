RACINE — Brian Fletcher meets the harsh truth head on.

It’s a given that this is going to be a challenging season for his Horlick High School football team. The Rebels have graduated several All-County players from their 7-3 team. One of those is linebacker-quarterback Blake Fletcher, who is one of only three players to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year more than once and who is now a freshman for the Air Force Academy football team in Colorado Springs, Col.

There’s more. Brian Fletcher returns just four seniors, one of whom has never played high school football before. Only junior outside linebacker Carson Fletcher, the second of Brian’s four sons, started last year. And there are just 51 players in the program. Also, Anthony Liggins, who averaged 8.8 yards per carry as a freshman last season, has transferred to Case.

Then there’s Horlick’s schedule. The Rebels open with two brutal nonconference opponents on the road — defending WIAA Division 2 champion Kettle Moraine on Sept. 8 and defending Southern Lakes Conference champion Lake Geneva Badger Sept. 15.

And once Horlick gets into its Southeast Conference schedule, its opponents will include co-champions Franklin and Oak Creek in addition to vastly improved Case and Park.

Indeed, the Rebels have serious obstacles to overcome.

“We’ve got a really good group of guys who started out with us and we have a lot of inexperience all the way through the program,” said Brian Fletcher, whose 2017 team is one of only three in the history of this program to go undefeated during the regular season. “Depth’s an issue every year, but this year, moreso than ever before.

“Having a guy who is playing varsity football for the first time is always a challenge. It’s always a big learning curve for that kid. When you have 10 of your 11 starters playing varsity football for the first time and being asked to play both sides of the ball, that’s a big ask. Obviously, there’s going to be growing pains that come along with that.”

Fletcher was asked his thoughts about why the program’s numbers have declined.

“I think there’s a number of factors why numbers are down,” he said. “When you take a look at the vouchers of kids can go to private schools for free on state money, that’s a huge factor for us.

“There’s a lot of school choice out at Gifford (middle school) and Gifford is a pipeline to Case, so that’s a big issue for us. And just the overall negative image that our society tends to hold against public schools has definitely led to lower numbers — not just in football, but our enrollment numbers are down as well.”

A cornerstone for Fletcher offensively and defensively is his son, Carson, who earned first-team All-County honors as an outside linebacker last season. Playing beside his brother, Blake, Carson had 42 solo tackles, 11 for loss, 29 assists, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Carson Fletcher is also Horlick’s leading returning rusher with 310 yards and four touchdowns.

“I don’t think he has the same size as Blake, but he has that motor,” Park coach Morris Matsen said. “He’s going to crawl and scratch, do whatever he can to get to that ball.”

Carson Fletcher is prepared for the task of being the leader on this young team. He played most of last season with a troublesome left hamstring, but has improved his time in the 40-yard dash from 5.0 seconds as a sophomore to 4.69 this summer.

“Replacing Blake (at middle linebacker) is obviously a hard job because he’s a great player, but I’ve learned a lot from his work ethic and never giving up on a play and how to fly around on the field,” Carson Fletcher said. “The middle linebacker is like the quarterback of the defense, so you’ve got to be a leader, too.”

The new names are plentiful.

Brian Fletcher is looking at junior Noah Larsen replacing Blake Fletcher at quarterback, junior Andrew Clemons and sophomore Jaydan Ponder at running backs and Carson Fletcher at fullback.

The tentative offensive line will be sophomore Markey Coldtrain and junior Josiah Carrodine at tackles, sophomore Damian Vaughn and freshman Jayce Fletcher (Brian Fletcher’s third son) at guards and junior Charlie Cimbalnik at center.

Junior Jaydyn Brown and sophomore Jermaine Cark will share time at tight end. And the wide receivers are senior C.J. Moore and junior Ian Williams.

Most of those players will double on defense.

The line will consist of senior Frankie Swift and Brown at ends and Cimbalnik and Vaughn at tackles. Flanking Carson Fletcher at linebacker are Ponder and Clemons.

And the defensive backfield will be comprised of junior Ty Wendt and Williams at the cornerbacks Larsen or Moore at left safety and senior Nicholas Loew at right safety.

Carson Fletcher’s take on this season is to take a positive approach and surprise some opponents.

“Having a big senior class last year set a good example for some of the younger guys,” he said. “I think a lot of people are already counting us out because we lost so many players, but we worked real hard in the offseason, we got close as a team and we have a real good bond and good team chemistry.

“I think we’re going to do a lot better than people expect.”

Add Clemons: “The goal for us this year is taking care of our schedule, taking care of each other and just being able to take it week by week.”