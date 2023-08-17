MOUNT PLEASANT — One day after heavy rain knocked out power in some areas of Mount Pleasant and kept his team indoors, Anton Graham was back out in the sun Tuesday afternoon. There was certainly no power outage with the second-year coach as he directed his Case High School football players during practice at the school.

Moving around as energetically as if it was a Saturday night and he was playing defensive end for the undefeated Racine Raiders, the 34-year-old Graham was relentless with his passion. He has the makings for perhaps one of the most successful teams in the 57-year history of this program and Graham’s excitement was evident as he jumped around, making points with his players.

“Let’s roll and get these reps!” Graham yelled to his players. “Rotate, rotate, rotate! Let’s go, fellas! I love it!”

Before too much optimism is expressed in this story, let it be be pointed out that Case was the only one of the nine Racine County teams that failed to advance to the WIAA playoffs last season.

That can be partly explained by the season-ending broken right foot suffered by wide receiver Latrell Herrington Sept. 30 against Oak Creek. The Eagles were 4-2 at that point and seemingly on their way to the playoffs, but then lost their final three games without Herrington.

“That brought down some of our offense’s confidence, I think,” senior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld said.

Said linebacker Michael King Jr.: “When we saw him get hurt, we just broke down. But now we know we have multiple weapons, so we can always bounce back.”

Herrington caught 30 passes for 595 yards and four touchdowns despite missing more than two games with his broken foot. He still earned second-team All-Racine County honors, as voted on by the county’s coaches.

Graham was candid when asked about Herrington’s loss.

“Honestly, that was one of the biggest mistakes I made last year,” he said. “Rather than just fixing the offense to make it adjust to our athletes, I tried to take our athletes and replace a guy we couldn’t replace.

“Latrell Herrington, I will say it now, I believe is the best receiver in the state. He can run any route, he can catch anything you throw to him and he’s going to get physical and block.”

And now that Herrington is back, he has a rather ambitious goal.

“I’m trying to show everybody I’m the top receiver in Wisconsin right now,” Herrington said.

A healthy Herrington could elevate Case’s offense into scary status when the following is considered:

Senior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld played well as a first-year starter, completing 137 of 236 passes for 1,818 yards and 12 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions.

“Everything was new last year, so everybody was getting used to everything,” Nabbefeld said. “We definitely had a lot of ups and downs.”

In addition to Herrington, Nabbefeld’s receivers include Termarion Brumby (39 catches for 542 yards and thee touchdowns) and tight end Jacob Haughton (19 catches for 310 yards and three TDs). There’s also senior Denim Hicks and junior Lincoln Myer in the wide-receiver mix.

There’s a major addition in sophomore running back Anthony Liggins, who attends Walden High School and has a 3.7 grade-point average. Liggins rushed for 335 yards and two touchdowns on just 38 carries last season for Horlick last season. He averaged 8.8 yards per carry,

“He brings a lot to the table,” Herrington said. “He takes everybody’s eyes off the passing game. When he came here, I didn’t know how fast he was. He’s really quick on his feet.”

The offensive line is led by 6-4, 305-pound senior right guard Kam Burns, who recently committed to Minnesota State-Mankato, junior left guard Evan Sommer, and senior right tackle Payton Allen, an honorable mention All-County selection last season. The new starters are junior Kevork Buchaklian at left tackle and sophomore Declan Nason at center (“he had an amazing offseason,” Graham said of Nason.)

With that offensive line opening holes for Liggins and giving Nabbefeld time to find his talented receivers, opposing coaches will be challenged to design schemes for Case,

“I feel our offense could be very good because we have a lot of athletes,” Brumby said. “If you double one person, we have other people who are going to be open. We’ve got too many people to cover.”

With more than 80 players in the program, Graham can afford to start minimal players both ways. The only exceptions will be Allen, who doubles at defensive tackle, and Brumby, who is also a safety.

Brumby earned first-team All-County honors last season after compiling 17 solo tackles, 20 assists and two interceptions. Allen had 24 total tackles, 10 of which were for loss.

But the leader of the defense, which is switching from a 4-3 to a 4-2-5 alignment, could be linebacker Michael King Jr.. He had 41 solo tackles, 17 of which were for loss, 44 assists and four sacks. King is starting for the third season.

Fortifying that defense are several other returning starters: Seniors Zion Dismuke and Gabe Castellanos at ends, junior Terrell McRae at tackle, junior Ziarre Griffin at cornerback and senior Ben Kortendick at safety. Seniors Kaden Coppage, who was injured most of last season, and Tkai Robinson, also should see ample time at safety.

The Eagles are also set at punter with Haughton, who was named Punter of the Year in the Southeast Conference after averaging 37 yards per attempt. He placed 10 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Put it all together and this team appears to have what it needs to be successful.

“I’m definitely excited about this season,” Graham said. “The team camaraderie that we built over the offseason, I thought, was huge and we had 80 to 90 kids in the weight room consistently.

“They’re picking each other up, they’re battling for the man next to them and I think that’s exciting.”