JaKobe Thompson and the Case High School boys basketball team worked hard this offseason, and it showed in the team’s season opener Tuesday night at Prairie.
Thompson scored 32 points and made a team-high six 3-pointers in the Eagles’ 78-73 victory over nonconference opponent Prairie.
“He’s a special player,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “He came up big for them time and time again tonight; he’s a tremendous talent.”
The Eagles’ victory didn’t come easily despite Thompson’s stellar night. Prairie (1-1) clawed its way back into the game after trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half.
“We turned the ball over a little bit too much,” Case coach Jacob Berce said. “We showed a lot of grit and toughness to still win this game.”
Logan Schmidtmann, a guard for Case (1-0), added 14 points.
For Prairie, forward Antuan Nesbitt scored a team-high 20 points and blocked a shot. Guard Isaiah Hoyt was right behind Nesbitt with 18 points and he made all six of his free throw attempts.
“Their physicality bothered us in the first half,” Atanasoff said. “I was proud of the way our guys were able to fight back and nearly come away with a win.”
WATERFORD 47, CUDAHY 44: The Wolverines didn’t have anyone score more than 10 points, but their balance helped counteract a 21-point performance by the Packers’ Kaden Kubisz in a nonconference victory at Waterford.
Josh Szeklinski had seven points and Cameron Glembin and Hunter Karpinski had five each as Waterford (1-1) took a 27-18 halftime lead.
Kubisz, who had five 3-pointers, had 12 of his points in the second half as Cudahy (0-1) tried to rally, but the Wolverines was able to hang on.
Glembin finished with 10 points for Waterford, with Szeklinski adding nine and Willie Ketterhagen adding seven. Karpinski and Gavin Roanhouse each scored six points.
TREMPER 80, UNION GROVE 71: The Trojans topped the Broncos to start both teams’ seasons. The nonconference game had Tremper maintaining an edge from start to finish.
“They were a little more athletic than us,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “We had trouble protecting the rim. We would close the gap and (Tremper) would pull away.”
Collin Long’s 14 points was a game-best for the Broncos (0-1). He was closely followed by Luke Hansel with 13 points.
FAITH CHRISTIAN 66, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 59: The Hilltoppers started their season with a nonconference loss at Williams Bay.
Despite jumping out to a 10-point first half lead, the Hilltoppers were bested in the second half.
“We were up at the half and things went well,” Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said. “The second half was the complete opposite.”
Bennett Robson led the Hilltoppers (0-1) in scoring with 16 points and tied with teammate Bennett Wright with a team-high five rebounds.
MUKWONAGO 67, BURLINGTON 43: The Demons were handed a loss at home against nonconference opponent Mukwonago.
Burlington trailed 35-18 after the first half. Ethan Safar and Dylan Runkel led the Demons (1-1) with nine points each. The two went a combined 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Mukwonago was 12 of 12 from the line and Kyle Cooley and Jake Gehl each had a game-high 12 points for the Indians (1-1).
