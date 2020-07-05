Harvick takes advantage of Hamlin's crash to win Brickyard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Harvick turned up the heat on Denny Hamlin late in the Brickyard 400.

And on a cooling track, Hamlin's worn tires simply gave out.

With the sun setting Sunday over Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Hamlin seven laps from victory, he went careening into the first turn wall, and Harvick beat Matt Kenseth off the final restart to pull away.

"We knew he was really close on tires so (crew chief) Rodney (Childers) said on the radio to keep the pressure on him," Harvick said. "It's the Brickyard, this is what I grew up wanting to do so to come here and win for the third time is something I couldn't have dreamed up."

Harvick won for the 53rd time to move within one of tying Lee Petty for 11th on NASCAR's career list, and it gave Stewart-Haas Racing a sweep of the weekend following Chase Briscoe's win Saturday in the Xfinity Series race.

For the third straight race, Harvick and Hamlin were in a league of their own.

Until the stunning twist as the sun was setting over the historic 2.5-mile oval, it looked is if Harvick and Hamlin would sweep the top two spots for the third consecutive race.

How good have they been?