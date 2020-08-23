Harvick dominates at Dover for 7th Cup victory of the season

He plans to be racing for the title -- and Hamlin could stand in his way.

"I don't think I want to narrow it down to one guy, obviously," Harvick said. "It really has been fun to kind of go back and forth with Denny and his team."

The 44-year-old Harvick continues to rack up milestones at Stewart-Haas Racing. He has 56 career Cup victories to tie Kyle Busch for ninth on the career list. Harvick swept the stages in the No. 4 Ford and won for the third time in seven races. He gave Ford its 700th Cup victory.

All seven of Harvick's wins have come in the 14 starts since NASCAR resumed on May 17.

"With Denny winning yesterday we needed to win today and we need all the points we can get," Harvick said. "I think as you look at these playoffs, you never know what to expect but I know that as we go week to week we will give it all we have."

With just Daytona left next week before the 16-driver field is set, Aric Almirola, Busch and brother Kurt Busch all wrapped up spots on points.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second in both Dover races. He had finished third in five straight races headed into the weekend.

"We can definitely make the final four with the way we've been running," Truex said.