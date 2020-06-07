Harvick cherishes Atlanta win, looks to help off the track TUES

Wallace was taken by ambulance to the infield care center, where to was sitting up as he was taken inside on a stretcher. He was treated and released a short time later, though no additional details were provided on what caused his problem.

Maybe it was the heat.

Maybe it was just the emotion of becoming the sport's most outspoken voice since Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Phelps spoke to the drivers over their radio sets before they took the green flag.

"Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard," Phelps said. "The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better."

All 40 crews stood on the wall in front of their pit boxes. One of Wallace's crew member held up the T-shirt, which the driver removed before climbing into his car.

Floyd's death has sparked massive protests in all 50 states and around the world demanding an end to law enforcement brutality against people of color.

Harvick said he's ready to join the cause.

"There's things we can do to try to help our communities, help the conversation," he said. "We need to change."

