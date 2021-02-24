Hall of Famer Wegner wins multiple titles in GRA USBC Open Championships

Jim Wegner was the big winner of the Greater Racine Area USBC Open Bowling Championships, which ended Jan. 31 at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant.

Wegner, a 2016 inductee into the GRA USBC Hall of Fame, won championships in six categories, including four all-events titles.

Wegner shot an 812 scratch series in doubles, helping him and his partner, Chip Gehrke, win the Division 1 handicap and scratch titles. Gehrke shot a 690 scratch and the pair totaled 1,631 in handicap and 1,502 in scratch.

Wegner, who shot 700 in singles and 658 in team event, won the Division 1 handicap and scratch all-events titles, and also won the Senior handicap and scratch titles. He totaled 2,323 in handicap and 2,170 in scratch.

Gehrke won three titles as well, adding the Division 2 scratch singles title with a 700.

Other Division 1 champions were L & A Appraisal, Inc. (Scott Zess 783, Robert Quam Jr. 608, James Ruffalo 689, Michael Guzman 719, Shaunte Stills 578 — 3,612) in handicap team event; Uptown Pub And Grill (Ben Betchkal 650, Kyle Giese 622, Brett Pinnecker 701, John Brooks 709, Greg Brooks 671 — 3,353) in scratch team event; Scott DeMarco (815) in handicap singles; and Jacob Boresch (781) in scratch singles.