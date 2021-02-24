Hall of Famer Wegner wins multiple titles in GRA USBC Open Championships

Jim Wegner was the big winner of the Greater Racine Area USBC Open Bowling Championships, which ended Jan. 31 at The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant.
Wegner, a 2016 inductee into the GRA USBC Hall of Fame, won championships in six categories, including four all-events titles.
Wegner shot an 812 scratch series in doubles, helping him and his partner, Chip Gehrke, win the Division 1 handicap and scratch titles. Gehrke shot a 690 scratch and the pair totaled 1,631 in handicap and 1,502 in scratch.
Wegner, who shot 700 in singles and 658 in team event, won the Division 1 handicap and scratch all-events titles, and also won the Senior handicap and scratch titles. He totaled 2,323 in handicap and 2,170 in scratch.
Gehrke won three titles as well, adding the Division 2 scratch singles title with a 700.
Other Division 1 champions were L & A Appraisal, Inc. (Scott Zess 783, Robert Quam Jr. 608, James Ruffalo 689, Michael Guzman 719, Shaunte Stills 578 — 3,612) in handicap team event; Uptown Pub And Grill (Ben Betchkal 650, Kyle Giese 622, Brett Pinnecker 701, John Brooks 709, Greg Brooks 671 — 3,353) in scratch team event; Scott DeMarco (815) in handicap singles; and Jacob Boresch (781) in scratch singles.
There were other multiple champions in Division 2. Danielle Gename won the handicap (2,066) and scratch (2,066) all-events titles, shooting 661 in singles, 702 in doubles and 673 in team event, and she also was on the Division 2 scratch champion Lici Strong/V Metals team. Also, Kevin Landreman (719) and Glen Halberstadt (685) won handicap (1,422) and scratch (1,404) doubles.
Other Division 2 champions were Union Grove Piggly Wiggly (Greg Felks 553, Matt Goetsch 530, Scott Katterhagen 507, Mike Vyvyan 711, Chad Sampson 666 — 3247); Lici Strong/V Metals (Trevor Peterson 588, Atwaan Williams 536, Danielle Gename 651, Amy Gonzales 672, Randy DeHahn 709 — 3156); and Dean Holewinski (752) in handicap singles.
Complete results are available online at www.racinebowling.org under the Tournaments tab.
- Prize checks will be available Sunday, Feb. 28 at Castle Lanes between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- The GRA USBC Annual Meeting will be held March 21 at 1 p.m. at the Lanes on 20. There be voting for new officers, directors and delegates.
Nomination forms for those positions are still being accepted. Contact association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-634-9773 or by email at rbaworks4u@aol.com for more information.
Journal Times sports staff