H.F. Johnson Park Women's League welcoming new members

The H.F. Johnson Park Women's 18-hole League is welcoming new members to its Thursday Morning League. Play begins May 2 to ends Sept. 26. A preseason luncheon will be held Thursday, April 25.

For more information, please call Mary Bach at 262-498-4244 or Elaine Dishaw at 262-909-0430.

