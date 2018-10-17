Try 1 month for 99¢

Wildcard Royale

At Wildcard Gymnastics Center, Brookfield

Oct. 13

Racine Gymnastics Center results

LEVEL 3

Age 6-7

Cara Norton, second all-around, 35.95 (Vault 9.375, Uneven bars 9.0, Balance beam 8.55, Floor exercise 9.025).

Age 8

Quinn Hendrix, fourth all-around, 34.2 (Vault 9.125, Bars 8.45, Beam 8.0, Floor 8.625).

Age 9

Emilee Schmidt, second all-around (A), 35.35 (Vault 9.3, Bars 8.625, Beam 8.35, Floor 9.075).

Ivori Warren, second all-around (B), 33.625 (Vault 9.175, Bars 7.75, Beam 8.0, Floor 8.7).

Lelaina Vitacco, fourth all-around (A), 32.6 (Vault 8.925, Bars 8.4, Beam 6.75, Floor 8.525).

Anna Lockie, fifth all-around (B), 33.475 (Vault 9.125, Bars 7.725, Beam 8.4, Floor 8.225).

Age 10

Kali Diedrich, third all-around, 35.375 (Vault 8.85, Bars 8.925, Beam 8.3, Floor 9.3).

Age 11

Madison Conlon, first all-around, 36.25 (Vault 9.425, Bars 8.575, Beam 9.15, Floor 9.1).

Lily Halberstadt, second all-around, 35.675 (Vault 9.3, Bars 8.8, Beam 8.65, Floor 8.925).

Age 12 and older

Elizabeth Schneider, third all-around, 31.2 (Vault 8.65, Bars 7.15, Beam 7.2, Floor 8.2).

LEVEL 4

Age 12 and older

Lexi Aiello, first all-around, 33.6 (Vault 8.95, Bars 7.6, Beam 8.7, Floor 8.35).

Adriana Frederick, second all-around, 32.55 (Vault 8.25, Bars 6.75, Beam 9.0, Floor 8.55).

LEVEL 5

Age 9

Chole Babu, first all-around. 33.1 (Vault 9.05, Bars 7.8, Beam 8.2, Floor 8.05).

Age 10

Allison Blome, second all-around, 32.65 (Vault 9.1, Bars 7.05, Beam 8.15, Floor 8.35).

Age 11

Ellie Salinas, fourth all-around, 30.2 (Vault 8.675, Bars 5.85, Beam 7.2, Floor 8.475).

Age 12

Catarina Camara, first all-around, 34.825 (Vault 8.95, Bars 8.2, Beam 8.6, Floor 9.075).

TEAM

Racine Gymnastics Center

Level 3, third.

Level 4, fifth.

Level 5, second.

