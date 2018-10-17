Wildcard Royale
At Wildcard Gymnastics Center, Brookfield
Oct. 13
Racine Gymnastics Center results
LEVEL 3
Age 6-7
Cara Norton, second all-around, 35.95 (Vault 9.375, Uneven bars 9.0, Balance beam 8.55, Floor exercise 9.025).
Age 8
Quinn Hendrix, fourth all-around, 34.2 (Vault 9.125, Bars 8.45, Beam 8.0, Floor 8.625).
Age 9
Emilee Schmidt, second all-around (A), 35.35 (Vault 9.3, Bars 8.625, Beam 8.35, Floor 9.075).
Ivori Warren, second all-around (B), 33.625 (Vault 9.175, Bars 7.75, Beam 8.0, Floor 8.7).
Lelaina Vitacco, fourth all-around (A), 32.6 (Vault 8.925, Bars 8.4, Beam 6.75, Floor 8.525).
Anna Lockie, fifth all-around (B), 33.475 (Vault 9.125, Bars 7.725, Beam 8.4, Floor 8.225).
Age 10
Kali Diedrich, third all-around, 35.375 (Vault 8.85, Bars 8.925, Beam 8.3, Floor 9.3).
Age 11
Madison Conlon, first all-around, 36.25 (Vault 9.425, Bars 8.575, Beam 9.15, Floor 9.1).
Lily Halberstadt, second all-around, 35.675 (Vault 9.3, Bars 8.8, Beam 8.65, Floor 8.925).
Age 12 and older
Elizabeth Schneider, third all-around, 31.2 (Vault 8.65, Bars 7.15, Beam 7.2, Floor 8.2).
LEVEL 4
Age 12 and older
Lexi Aiello, first all-around, 33.6 (Vault 8.95, Bars 7.6, Beam 8.7, Floor 8.35).
Adriana Frederick, second all-around, 32.55 (Vault 8.25, Bars 6.75, Beam 9.0, Floor 8.55).
LEVEL 5
Age 9
Chole Babu, first all-around. 33.1 (Vault 9.05, Bars 7.8, Beam 8.2, Floor 8.05).
Age 10
Allison Blome, second all-around, 32.65 (Vault 9.1, Bars 7.05, Beam 8.15, Floor 8.35).
Age 11
Ellie Salinas, fourth all-around, 30.2 (Vault 8.675, Bars 5.85, Beam 7.2, Floor 8.475).
Age 12
Catarina Camara, first all-around, 34.825 (Vault 8.95, Bars 8.2, Beam 8.6, Floor 9.075).
TEAM
Racine Gymnastics Center
Level 3, third.
Level 4, fifth.
Level 5, second.
