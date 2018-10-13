Try 1 month for 99¢

Super Girl Classic

At Racine Gymnastics Center

Results from Sept. 22

LEVEL 3

Age 6-7

Cara Norton — Third in all-around, 33.8. Vault: 9.1, Bars: 7.75, Beam: 8.8, Floor: 8.15.

Age 9

Emilee Schmidt — Fourth in all-around, 32.2. Vault: 8.25, Bars: 8.75, Beam: 9.05, Floor: 9.15.

Age 10

Lily Halberstadt — First in all-around, 35.75. Vault: 8.8, Bars: 9.2, Beam: 9.2, Floor: 8.55.

Madison Conlon — Second in all-around, 35.75. Vault: 9.025, Bars: 8.675, Beam: 9.2, Floor: 8.85.

Kali Diedrich — Third in all-around, 35.625. Vault: 8.825, Bars: 9.0, Beam: 9.15, Floor: 8.65.

Morgan Curcio — Fourth in all-around, 35.5. Vault: 9.225, Bars: 9.175, Beam: 8.65, Floor: 8.45.

TEAM: Racine Gymnastics Center, second in Level 3.

LEVEL 5

Age 11

Catarina Camara — Fourth in all-around, 35.5. Vault: 9.225, Bars: 9.175, Beam: 8.65, Floor: 8.45.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments