Country Classic

At Walworth County Gymnastics Center, Elkhorn

Oct. 20-21

Racine Gymnastics Center results

LEVEL 3

Age 10

Morgan Curcio, third all-around, 36.65 (Vault 9.0, Uneven bars 9.5, Balance beam 9.1, Floor exercise 9.05).

Age 11 and older

Madison Conlon, fourth all-around, 36.725 (Vault 9.25, Bars 9.25, Beam 9.275, Floor 8.95).

Lily Halberstadt, fifth all-around, 35.75 (Vault 8.975, Bars 9.275, Beam 8.5, Floor 9.0).

 

