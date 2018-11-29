Try 1 month for 99¢

Scamps Fall Invitational

At Kenosha

November 17-18

Racine Gymnastics Center results

LEVEL 3

Age 7

Cara Norton: Fourth in all-around, 35.175 (vault 9.0, uneven bars 9.15, balance beam 8.275, floor exercise 8.75)

Age 10-and-older

Madison Conlon: First in all-around, 36.675 (vault 9.225, uneven bars 9.4, balance beam 8.825, floor exercise 9.225.

Morgan Curcio: Second in all-around, 36.1 (vault 9.2, uneven bars 9.4, balance beam 8.4, floor exercise 9.1).

TEAM: 5. Racine Gymnastics Center.

