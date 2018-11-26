Over the Rainbow
At Infinite Gymnastic Center
Brown Deer
Results from Nov. 10-11
LEVEL 3
Age 7
Cara Norton, First in all-around, 35.5, Vault: 9.15, Bars: 9.15, Beam: 8.6, Floor: 8.6.
Age 9
Emilee Schmidt — Fourth in all-around, 35.5, Vault: 9.2, Bars: 8.9, Beam: 8.5, Floor: 8.9.
Age 10
Morgan Curcio — Second in all-around, 36.725, Vault: 9.6, Bars 9.4, Beam: 8.425, Floor: 9.3.
Age 11
Madison Conlon — Second in all-around, 36.65, Vault: 9.275, Bars: 9.5, Beam: 8.95, Floor: 8.925.
Lily Halberstadt, Fourth in all-around, 36.3, Vault: 9.275, Bars: 9.25, Beam: 8.9, Floor: 9.1.
Age 12
Elizabeth Schneider, Fourth in all-around, 33.475, Vault: 8.85, Bars: 8.5, Beam: 8.050, Floor: 8.075.
LEVEL 4
Chole Babu, Third in all-around, 33.425, Vault: 8.450, Bars: 8.350, Beam: 8.650, Floor: 7.975.
LEVEL 5
Adelle Polzin, Fifth in all-around, 33.25, Vault: 8.775, Bars: 8.4, Beam: 8.1, Floor: 7.975.
