Over the Rainbow

At Infinite Gymnastic Center

Brown Deer

Results from Nov. 10-11

LEVEL 3

Age 7

Cara Norton, First in all-around, 35.5, Vault: 9.15, Bars: 9.15, Beam: 8.6, Floor: 8.6.

Age 9

Emilee Schmidt — Fourth in all-around, 35.5, Vault: 9.2, Bars: 8.9, Beam: 8.5, Floor: 8.9.

Age 10

Morgan Curcio — Second in all-around, 36.725, Vault: 9.6, Bars 9.4, Beam: 8.425, Floor: 9.3.

Age 11

Madison Conlon — Second in all-around, 36.65, Vault: 9.275, Bars: 9.5, Beam: 8.95, Floor: 8.925.

Lily Halberstadt, Fourth in all-around, 36.3, Vault: 9.275, Bars: 9.25, Beam: 8.9, Floor: 9.1.

Age 12

Elizabeth Schneider, Fourth in all-around, 33.475, Vault: 8.85, Bars: 8.5, Beam: 8.050, Floor: 8.075.

LEVEL 4

Chole Babu, Third in all-around, 33.425, Vault: 8.450, Bars: 8.350, Beam: 8.650, Floor: 7.975.

LEVEL 5

Adelle Polzin, Fifth in all-around, 33.25, Vault: 8.775, Bars: 8.4, Beam: 8.1, Floor: 7.975.

