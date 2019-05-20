Try 3 months for $3

Xcel Regional 4 Meet

At Minneapolis, April 27-28

BRONZE

Sierra Garrett: Seventh on balance beam, ninth on floor exercise, sixth in all-around. Rylee Lemke: Ninth on beam.

SILVER

Katie Rivest: Seventh on beam.

GOLD

Monica Camara: Ninth on floor.

