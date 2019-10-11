{{featured_button_text}}

Altius Harvest Classic

At Franklin

Oct. 5

Racine Gymnastics Center results

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

LEVEL 4

Age 11 and older

Morgan Curcio: Fifth in all-around, 34.95 (vault 8.15, uneven bars 9.1, balance beam 8.875, floor exercise 8.825).

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments