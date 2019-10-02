{{featured_button_text}}

Supergirl Classic

At Racine

Sept. 28

Racine Gymnastics Center results

LEVEL 3

Age 7 and under

Rylee Lemke: Fifth in all-around, 29.825 (vault 8.975, uneven bars 6.75, balance beam 7.1, floor exercise 7.0).

Age 8

Khloe Molina: Second all-around, 34.05 (vault 8.8, uneven bars 8.95, balance beam 8.0, floor exercise 8.3).

Cloey Sullivan: Third all-around, 33.675 (vault 9.15, uneven bars 7.65, balance beam 8.325, floor exercise 8.55).

Elsa Jocius: Fourth all-around, 33.325 (vault 9.275, uneven bars 8.3, balance beam 7.4, floor exercise 8.35).

Age 9

Sierra Garrett: Second all-around, 34.6 (vault 9,525, uneven bars 7.8, balance beam 8.35, floor exercise 8.925).

Juliana DiFore: Third all-around, 33.7 (vault 9.1, uneven bars 7.65, balance beam 8.5, floor exercise 8.45).

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

LEVEL 4

Ages 8 and under

Cara Norton: Fourth all around, 32.8 (vault 8.25, uneven bars 7.775, balance beam 8.775, floor exercise 8.0).

Age 9

Quinn Hendrix: Third all-around, 31.0 (vault 8.25, uneven bars 6.95, balance beam 7.7, floor exercise 8.1).

Ella Gudmundson: Fifth all-around, 29.075 (vault 7.95, uneven bars 5.75, balance beam 8.325, floor exercise 7.05).

Age 11

Kali Diedrich: Fourth all-around, 34.85 (vault 8.3, uneven bars 8.85, balance beam 8.95, floor exercise 8.75).

Age 12

Madison Conlon: Fourth all-around, 34.1 (vault 8.65, uneven bars 8.85, balance beam 8.95, floor exercise 8.75). 

LEVEL 5

All ages

Raylyn Bauer: Third all-around, 33.4 (vault 9.175, uneven bars 7.775, balance beam 7.75, floor exercise 8.7).

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments