Supergirl Classic
At Racine
Sept. 28
Racine Gymnastics Center results
LEVEL 3
Age 7 and under
Rylee Lemke: Fifth in all-around, 29.825 (vault 8.975, uneven bars 6.75, balance beam 7.1, floor exercise 7.0).
Age 8
Khloe Molina: Second all-around, 34.05 (vault 8.8, uneven bars 8.95, balance beam 8.0, floor exercise 8.3).
Cloey Sullivan: Third all-around, 33.675 (vault 9.15, uneven bars 7.65, balance beam 8.325, floor exercise 8.55).
Elsa Jocius: Fourth all-around, 33.325 (vault 9.275, uneven bars 8.3, balance beam 7.4, floor exercise 8.35).
Age 9
Sierra Garrett: Second all-around, 34.6 (vault 9,525, uneven bars 7.8, balance beam 8.35, floor exercise 8.925).
Juliana DiFore: Third all-around, 33.7 (vault 9.1, uneven bars 7.65, balance beam 8.5, floor exercise 8.45).
LEVEL 4
Ages 8 and under
Cara Norton: Fourth all around, 32.8 (vault 8.25, uneven bars 7.775, balance beam 8.775, floor exercise 8.0).
Age 9
Quinn Hendrix: Third all-around, 31.0 (vault 8.25, uneven bars 6.95, balance beam 7.7, floor exercise 8.1).
Ella Gudmundson: Fifth all-around, 29.075 (vault 7.95, uneven bars 5.75, balance beam 8.325, floor exercise 7.05).
Age 11
Kali Diedrich: Fourth all-around, 34.85 (vault 8.3, uneven bars 8.85, balance beam 8.95, floor exercise 8.75).
Age 12
Madison Conlon: Fourth all-around, 34.1 (vault 8.65, uneven bars 8.85, balance beam 8.95, floor exercise 8.75).
LEVEL 5
All ages
Raylyn Bauer: Third all-around, 33.4 (vault 9.175, uneven bars 7.775, balance beam 7.75, floor exercise 8.7).
