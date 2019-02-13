Altius Pink Meet
At Altius Gymnastics Academy, Franklin
Jan. 25-27
Racine Gymnastics Center results
EXCEL BRONZE
Age 9-and-under
Rylee Lemcke: Tied for first in all-around, 36.65. Vault 8.7, Bars 9.2, Beam 9.55, Floor 9.2.
Divine Koudahenou: Tied for first in all-around, 36.65. Vault 9.1, Bars 9.25, Beam 9.05, Floor 9.250
Elsabeth Jocius: Third in all-around, 35.9. Vault 9.0, Bars 8.9, Beam 8.9, Floor 9.1.
Cloey Sullivan: Fourth in all-around, 35.55. Vault 9.3, Bars 9.15, Beam 9.4, Floor 7.7.
EXCEL SILVER
Age 7
Nya Niemuth: Third in all-around, 36.25. Vault 8.8, Bars 9.25, Beam 9.0, Floor 9.2.
Age 10
Clarissa Spaulding: Fourth in all-around, 36.55, Vault 9.0, Bars 9.150, Beam 9.3, Floor 9.1.
Age 12
Destiny Portillo: Fifth in all-around. 34.7. Vault 8.5, Bars 8.45, Beam 8.7, Floor 9.05.
EXCEL GOLD
Age 11
Monica Camara: Third in all-around, 35.450. Vault 8.8, Bars 8.6, Beam 8.7, Floor 9.35.
Age 12
Madeline Vaile: Fifth in all-around, 35.4. Vault 8.7, Bars 9.5, Beam 8.2, Floor 9.0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.