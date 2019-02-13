Try 1 month for 99¢

Altius Pink Meet

At Altius Gymnastics Academy, Franklin

Jan. 25-27

Racine Gymnastics Center results

EXCEL BRONZE

Age 9-and-under

Rylee Lemcke: Tied for first in all-around, 36.65. Vault 8.7, Bars 9.2, Beam 9.55, Floor 9.2.

Divine Koudahenou: Tied for first in all-around, 36.65. Vault 9.1, Bars 9.25, Beam 9.05, Floor 9.250

Elsabeth Jocius: Third in all-around, 35.9. Vault 9.0, Bars 8.9, Beam 8.9, Floor 9.1.

Cloey Sullivan: Fourth in all-around, 35.55. Vault 9.3, Bars 9.15, Beam 9.4, Floor 7.7.

EXCEL SILVER

Age 7

Nya Niemuth: Third in all-around, 36.25. Vault 8.8, Bars 9.25, Beam 9.0, Floor 9.2.

Age 10

Clarissa Spaulding: Fourth in all-around, 36.55, Vault 9.0, Bars 9.150, Beam 9.3, Floor 9.1.

Age 12

Destiny Portillo: Fifth in all-around. 34.7. Vault 8.5, Bars 8.45, Beam 8.7, Floor 9.05.

EXCEL GOLD

Age 11

Monica Camara: Third in all-around, 35.450. Vault 8.8, Bars 8.6, Beam 8.7, Floor 9.35.

Age 12

Madeline Vaile: Fifth in all-around, 35.4. Vault 8.7, Bars 9.5, Beam 8.2, Floor 9.0.

