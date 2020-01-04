Gymnastics Agate Jan. 4

Pam Beck Emerald Classic
TEAM SCORES: 1. FMWO 141.3750, 2. Kenosha Combined 137.9000, 3. Wilmot Combined 136.1750, 4. Milton 131.7750, 5. Brookfield Combined 128.3000, 6. Burlington Combined 122.7250, 7. Waterford 118.0250.
Individual results
Vault — 1. Pye, WC, 9.100, 5. Bronson, WC, 8.700. Uneven bars — 1. Pye, WC, 9.275, 3. Murphy, WC, 9.225, 6. Bronson, WC, 8.800. Balance beam — 1. Corcoran, KC, 9.400, 2. Murphy, WC, 9.300, T-3. Pye, WC, 9.100. Floor exercise — 1. De Leo Lopez, FMWO, 9.550, 5. Bronson, WC, 9.175. All-around — 1. Dalamangas, FMWO, 35.500, 2. Bronson, WC, 35.425, 3. Pye, WC, 35.300, 6. Kramer, BC, 33.825.