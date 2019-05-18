The Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame is expanding — in more ways than one.
Four bowlers — Shelly Belanger, Ray Betchkal, Nancy Jeter and Chris Webb — are being inducted into the Hall of Fame Monday during the Hall of Fame Enshrinement and Bowlers Appreciation Banquet at Fountain Hall in Sturtevant.
In addition to the four regular inductees, who are all entering the Hall of Fame in the Skilled category, Ryan Zagar and Katie Zwiefelhofer will be added to the Hall of Fame in the newly-formed Youth category.
A cash bar and social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremonies scheduled to begin after dinner.
Tickets are $25 if purchased in advance from a Greater Racine Area USBC director or officer, or $35 at the door.
The Youth category was started this year to honor young bowlers, who may not stay in Racine after going to college and getting into the real world, GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman said.
“(The Hall of Fame committee) felt we needed to honor our youth Bowlers that have set good examples for other youth bowlers,” Chapman said.
Bowlers considered for the Hall must be at least one year and not more than 10 years removed from all youth bowling activities.
Here are profiles of the six Hall of Fame inductees, in alphabetical order (information is from nomination forms submitted to the Hall of Fame committee):
SHELLY BELANGER: Belanger, 51, has been bowling competitively since she was 6 years old and that experience is probably why she has been bowling at a high level in her 33 years as a member of the GRA USBC.
Since 2001, Belanger has bowled nearly 1,900 games with a 191 average over that span. She had five years with a 200-plus average, with a high average of 208 in 2010. She has more than 25 700 series, with a high series of 761 in March of 2009 that she led off with her first 300 game. She also had a 300 game during the 2011-12 season and has two Women’s City Tournament titles.
Belanger also is the president of the Tuesday Nite Rollers League at Castle Lanes and a volunteer bowling coach with Special Olympics.
RAY BETCHKAL: Even though Betchkal’s bowling career was cut short by bad knees in the late 1990s, he was one of the best bowlers in Racine leagues during the 1980s and 1990s.
The Kenosha resident, 58, is one of a handful of area bowlers to win an Eagle at the United States Bowling Congress Open (then ABC) Championships, teaming with Dennis Schlichting to win Regular Doubles in 1987. Betchkal also finished fourth at the Open in 1986 and had a lifetime average of 204 in the Open.
Closer to home, Betchkal had 12 300 games, five 299 game, two 298s and one 800 series. He held the then-city record with four 300s in a season and 12 in a career. He was a regular on the Bowling With the Champs TV show in Milwaukee.
NANCY JETER: Jeter, 50, has been bowling at a high level for the last two decades. In April 2012, she became the sixth Racine County female bowler to roll an 800 series with an 801 at Castle Lanes. She also had a season to remember in 2010-11 with four 300 games. She added a fifth 300 in the Women’s City Tournament in 2016.
Jeter has been dominant in the City Tournament with three team titles, four doubles titles, two singles titles and three all-events titles. She also is the only bowler to win four straight titles (2007-2011) in the Journal Times/Hope Safehouse Match Game Tournament.
In league play, she had a high average of 216 in the 2010-11 season and averaged 210 or better in four other seasons.
CHRIS WEBB: Webb’s quiet demeanor belies a competitive nature, according to Joe Thoennes, who nominated Webb.
Webb, 53, used that competitiveness to try his luck on the PBA Midwest Regional Tour in the mid-2000s, finishing sixth in a regional event in Peru, Ill.
In league play, Webb has had a prolific career, with 13 800 series, numerous 700s, 28 300 games and eight 299s. He averaged 238 at Hillside Lanes in one season, a feat in itself, Thoennes said, and he has averaged over 230 in 11 seasons. He won six City Tournament titles.
In Sport Bowling, which features tougher lane conditions than typical leagues, he average 228 during the 2008-09 season, ranking him second in the nation in Sport bowling.
RYAN ZAGAR: The biggest claim to fame for Zagar, 25, was being a member of Junior Team USA for two years while attending Horlick High School.
He had the highest average in Racine junior leagues among boys for six years, with a high of 231. He also had three 300 games and two 800 series.
He was a member of the Rebels boys team that won two straight Wisconsin High School Bowling Club state titles and he has a state high school doubles title. He qualified in singles for three years, with a high finish of fifth. He also won a state Pepsi Youth Championships title.
After graduating from Horlick, he went to Robert Morris University in Chicago and helped the Eagles win a NAIA national team title as a senior. He was a three-time NAIA All-American as well.
KATIE ZWIEFELHOFER: Zwiefelhofer, a 2010 Park High School graduate, is another bowler who went from junior leagues in Racine to stand out in college.
She helped UW-Whitewater to a third-place finish, the best in school history, in the NCAA Championships in 2014 and to seventh place in 2013. In her senior year (2013-14), Zwiefelhofer was named the National Tenpin Coaches Association Division II/Division III Player of the Year and second team All-American.
In 2013-14, she won six Junior Bowlers Scholarship Tour titles and was the JBST Bowler of the Year for that season.
As a senior in high school, she helped the Panthers finish third in team event and she was fifth in girls singles in the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club state tournament.
Zagar will be honored twice on Monday as he was also selected as the Male Bowler of the Year by the GRA USBC board of directors. There will also be husband and wife honorees in Georgette Albert (Female Bowler of the Year) and her husband, George (Milt Unterbrink Senior Male Bowler of the Year).
Other awards:
- MARIE ANDERSEN SENIOR FEMALE BOWLER OF THE YEAR: Darlene Fischer.
- ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Melissa Jaeck.
- SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT: John Dolnik.
- YOUTH BOWLER OF THE YEAR: Sommer Lee Boedecker.
