RACINE TRI-COURSE AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Watch now: Local golf: Bendtsen wins little battles to win Tri-Course championship

RACINE — It wasn’t easy Sunday, but Bendt Bendtsen III “defended” his title in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.

Bendt Bendtsen III

Bendtsen

The 36-year-old bakery owner, who was playing in his first Tri-Course in 14 years, overcame trees, his playing partners and most likely a few nerves at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course to win his fourth Tri-Course overall and first since 2008.

Joe O'Brien, golfer

O'Brien
Ricky Kuiper, golfer

Kuiper

Bendtsen shot a final-round 73 and finished with a three-day total of 2-over-par 217, one shot ahead of runner-up and defending champion Ricky Kuiper, who matched the best round of the day with a 2-under 70 for a 218 total. Two-time champion Joe O’Brien also had a 73 and was third at 219.

The tournament is sponsored by RangeTime.

Final scores available online

The final scores of the Regular and Senior divisions of the 2022 Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship are online at www.golfgenius.com/pages/8462938451170315079 or on the Golf Genius app, available for Apple and Android phones. The login code for both is RZCMQN.

