Watch now: Local golf: Bendtsen wins little battles to win big prize, the Tri-Course championship

RACINE — It wasn’t easy Sunday, but Bendt Bendtsen III “defended” his title in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.

The 36-year-old bakery owner, who was playing in his first Tri-Course in 14 years, overcame trees, his playing partners and most likely a few nerves at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course to win his fourth Tri-Course and first since 2008.

Bendtsen shot a final-round 73 and finished with a three-day total of 2-over-par 217, one shot ahead of runner-up and defending champion Ricky Kuiper, who matched the best round of the day with a 2-under 70 for a 218 total. Two-time champion Joe O’Brien also had a 73 and was third at 219.

This story will be updated.