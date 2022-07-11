Watch now: Local golf: Bendtsen battles to win Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship

RACINE — In 2008, Bendt Bendtsen III was a 22-year-old young pup, just four years out of high school, whose life revolved around golf.

And his golf life was good.

That year, he won his third straight title in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship and his third Racine County Men’s Open title in a four-year span, along with titles in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship and the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship.

He was named the 2008 WSGA State Amateur Player of the Year.

He decided to turn professional in January of 2009 and had moderate success, but the one tournament he had to leave behind was the Tri-Course.

Flash forward 14 years and here’s Bendtsen, who had his amateur status reinstated last year, finally getting to play in the Tri-Course again.

After what he did in Sunday’s final round of the 60th Tri-Course, it’s like he never left, although he had to work much harder for it.

The 36-year-old bakery owner overcame trees, uneven play and his playing partners — along with a few nerves — at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course to win his fourth Tri-Course overall.

Bendtsen shot a final-round 1-over-par 73, capped by a tap-in bogey on the 18th hole, and finished with a three-day total of 2-over 217. That was the highest score of any of his four Tri-Course wins.

Defending champion Ricky Kuiper, who matched the best round of the day with a 2-under 70, was one shot back at 218.

Two-time champion Joe O’Brien also had a 73 and was third at 219.

Mike Masik Jr., playing in the group ahead of Bendtsen, Kuiper and O’Brien, got within two shots of Bendtsen after the 10th hole, but had back-to-back double bogeys on the back nine and fell back to fourth at 223. Connor Brown, who finished with the second-lowest round of the day at 71, was fifth at 224.

There may have been a 14-year gap in his Tri-Course appearances, but in his mind, Bendtsen was picking up where he left off.

“In my mind, it’s not a 14-year gap,” Bendtsen said with a smile. “In my mind, I was still defending because I hadn’t lost yet.

“It’s definitely a pride thing — I‘m showing I’m still one of the better players in Racine, even at 36.”

First, Bendtsen had to overcome a round that featured four birdies, but also five bogeys, three of them on his final four holes.

He started the day with a two-shot lead on O’Brien and a four-shot lead over Kuiper and Masik. Bendtsen was 1-under after five holes, and that’s when the trouble with the trees started.

On the 202-yard, par-3 sixth hole, his tee shot landed under a tree and he had to bend over and chipped the ball short into the rough for his first bogey of the day.

On the next hole, the 383-yard, par-4 seventh, his tee shot went left, hit a tree and dropped straight down. He punched it out to the light rough, but finished with another bogey.

“That kept it interesting,” Bendtsen said.

Those difficulties allowed O’Brien, who parred No. 6, to close his deficit to one shot, although he also bogeyed No. 7 and wasn’t able to tie Bendtsen.

All three players had birdies on the 512-yard, par-5 eighth hole, with O’Brien coming up just short on a 20-foot putt for eagle, then all three had pars on the 439-yard, par-4 ninth.

A potential major turning point came as they made the turn and Bendtsen hit his tee shot on the 536-yard, par-5 10th hole to the right and into the Root River.

Bendtsen had to take a drop and lay up in the fairway, while O’Brien and Kuiper cut the corner on the dogleg hole and had short shots to the green to set up birdies.

Bendtsen avoided major disaster by hitting his fourth shot to within six feet and saving par, but O’Brien’s five-foot birdie putt tied him with Bendtsen and Kuiper was two behind them after his three-foot birdie.

Just when it appeared O’Brien might be gaining some momentum, Bendtsen came through with a tee shot to eight feet on the 185-yard, par-4 11th hole, while O’Brien was short of the green and Kuiper had a 20-foot putt for a potential birdie.

Bendtsen made his putt and O’Brien missed, resulting in a two-shot swing.

Both had chances for eagle on the 474-yard, par-4 12th hole and settled for two-putt birdies, but Kuiper did them one better, chipping in from the front collar of the green for an eagle 3 to tie O’Brien for second in the tournament.

Two holes later, on the 409-yard, par-4 14th, all three players hit right into the trees, with Bendtsen getting the best result. He hit a low shot that ran just off the back of the green, then chipped to within 12 feet and made the par putt. It was the only time he didn’t have a bogey with a tree involved.

O’Brien and Kuiper each made bogeys and Bendtsen’s advantage was again three shots.

“That putt on 14 was huge — you know you have to make it,” Bendtsen said. “We all hit bad shots and I scrambled to get a par.”

But on the drivable 355-yard, par-4 15th, O’Brien had a two-shot swing go his way with a tee shot just short of the green and a two-putt birdie from the fringe. Bendtsen’s tee shot landed behind a tree, he punched his second shot off the green and made bogey.

On the 602-yard, par-5 16th, it was O’Brien’s and Kuiper’s turn to find the trees. All three hit perfect tee shots, but O’Brien and Kuiper had trees in their way for their third shots. Bendtsen had a routine par, while Kuiper got up and down for par and O’Brien three-putted from 35 feet for bogey to put Bendtsen up by two shots again.

“I hit a bad 3-wood on 16 to get behind the tree and I had a bad three-putt,” O’Brien said.

All three players tried to cut the dogleg on the 404-yard, par-4 17th hole, but all ended up in the trees again. Kuiper fared best, hitting his second shot over the trees and hitting to 18 feet and two-putting for par. Bendtsen and O’Brien both made bogeys and Bendtsen was two shots up on O’Brien and Kuiper coming to the 193-yard, par-3 18th hole.

Bendtsen teed off first on 18, hitting into the right rough short of a bunker. Kuiper was next and hit to 25 feet from the pin, then O’Brien hit into the left rough, pin high.

Bendtsen’s pitch shot just missing hitting the cup and rolled six feet past the pin. O’Brien’s only hope was to pitch it in, but he missed the cup and went six feet past.

Kuiper putted first and missed the birdie attempt, tapping in for par.

Bendtsen, with an extra shot to play with, played it safe and hit his downhill par putt short of the cup. After his winning tap-in, it was time to celebrate.

“I’m not quite as good as I used to be, but it’s still fun to be in it,” Bendtsen said. “Those last three holes there, I love to have the adrenalin going. It was good competition and I had good playing partners.

“I was not hitting it very well, but some days I just have to grind it out. I knew it was going to be close between (O’Brien and Kuiper). They’re both very good players, I know all our games are pretty close these days and whoever made the putts was going to win.”

It was a bittersweet victory, however, as it was Bendtsen’s first tournament since his father, Bendt Jr., passed away on Feb. 13 at the age of 66. Bendt Jr. often was his son’s caddy on the final day of a tournament and was also his biggest fan.

“I definitely miss him,” Bendtsen said. “He’s looking down on me and I’m sure he’s proud of me, especially the way I did it, playing poorly and fighting it out. He would have liked that.”

Bendtsen, who became a father in late February in addition to running his eponymous family bakery, is now two wins away from all-time leader Paul Loth, who won six Tri-Course titles. Combined with his record 10 County Open titles, Bendtsen is the winningest golfer in Racine County events with 14.

Kuiper, who broke away from the field on the back nine last year to win by five shots for his first Tri-Course win, had the best finish of the group Sunday with pars on his final three holes.

“I needed another hole or two,” Kuiper said. “But it was a fun day for sure. I got within two on 12 and 13 and got within one (at the end), but it was too late.”

Kuiper said the turning point of the day for him was his bogeys on holes 14 and 15 that knocked him to three shots back. He hit a bad chip shot on 14 and hit into a lateral hazard on 15.

“I played pretty well,” Kuiper said. “I knew Benny was going to be tough to catch, but he made it somewhat doable for us today and gave us a chance, but not quite enough.”

O’Brien, who plays golf with Bendtsen at least twice a week at Racine Country Club, was disappointed, but also happy for Bendtsen.

“I wish I could have had a better finish (bogeys on each of his last three holes), but I have no regrets,” said O’Brien, whose wife, Claire, is expecting their third child in late July or early August. “He just went right back to winning. We really had a good time, but I wish I could have had a better finish.

“But it was a blast — the threesome we had Saturday and Sunday (Bendtsen, O’Brien and Kuiper played together in the second round), we play golf together, Benny and I all the time and Ricky a decent amount as well. It was just a ton of fun.”

Masik had back-to-back birdies on holes 9 and 10 to get within two shots of the lead, but double bogeys on holes 12 and 13 took him out of contention.

First-round leader Tom Boockmeier shot a 76 Sunday to tie for sixth at 227.