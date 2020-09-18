U.S. Open golf: Reed takes lead in 2nd round; Woods, Mickelson miss cut

Rafa Cabrera-Bello of Spain and Harris English each had a 70 and were at 2-under 138.

They were joined by Justin Thomas, who opened with a 65 — the lowest ever at Winged Foot for a U.S. Open — and lost all those shots to par after 10 holes. Thomas then delivered a 5-wood from 228 yards into the wind on the par-3 third hole and made a slick, 15-foot, double-breaking birdie putt to steady himself. He scratched out a 73 and is right in it.

Jason Kokrak (71) was the only other player under par at 1-under 139.

"This isn't exactly a place where you go out and try to shoot 6 or 7 under to catch up," Thomas said. "I'm not going to worry about what everyone else is doing because you could shoot 80 just as easily as you could shoot 68. I just need to stay focused, and most importantly, go home and get some rest. Because I'm pretty tired."

There's still 36 holes to go, and no indication that Winged Foot is going to get any easier.

"The rough is still really thick. I don't think they're planning on cutting it," Matthew Wolff said after salvaging a 74 that left him four shots behind. "The greens are only going to get firmer, and the scores are only going to get higher."