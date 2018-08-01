Two Racine County golfers have their eyes set on the Wisconsin State Open after qualifying July 30 at North Shore Country Club in Mequon.
Paul Koszarek of Waterford and Dan Conti of Mount Pleasant both earned berths at the State Open, which takes place Aug. 20-22 at North Shore Golf Club in Menasha.
Koszarek posted a 2-under-par 70 and finished in sole possession of second place, one stroke behind leader Cameron Huss of Kenosha.
Conti shot a 2-over-par 74 and finished tied for seventh place with two other golfers. The qualifying cut line was 4-over-par 76.
WESTERN AMATEUR: Tony Romo of Burlington, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS sportscaster, shot a 7-over-par 78 Wednesday and missed the cut by 15 strokes in the second round of the Western Amateur Championship at Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield, Ill.
Romo shot a 3-over-par 74 Tuesday and was tied for 134th after the first round, but finished tied for 145th with four other golfers after his mediocre round Wednesday.
Spencer Ralston of Gainesville, Georgia, shot 8-under 63 in the first round and a 5-under 66 in the second round, putting him atop of the field heading into the next round. Ralston sits at 13-under overall, but the next closest golfer sits just two strokes behind him at 11-under.
After 36 holes Thursday, the low 16 advance to match play Friday and Saturday.
