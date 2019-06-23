MOUNT PLEASANT — Kai Kamakian is a big fan of the new Senior Division in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.
It didn’t hurt that he’s the first champion of the new division of the 58th annual tournament.
Kamakian, one of just two players to win three straight Tri-Course titles, shot a final-round 77 and held on to win the inaugural Senior Division title.
Scott Mueller finished second at 231 after a 78 and Brian Brugger shot the best senior score of the day, a 76, to finish third at 233.
Previously, senior players played in the regular field and the winner was the senior with the low score.
The new division required players to decide when they signed up whether they would play in the regular field or the senior field. Kamakian, 55, signed up for the senior division.
“It’s really cool,” Kamakian said. “You still have competitiveness, still have drive and you have action with each other. That’s what’s it’s all about with all of our guys.
“It was tight coming down the stretch and I felt the butterflies coming back, which is cool. To have that back and everything flowing was really cool.”
He thinks this year’s result could result in even more senior entries in the future.
“I hope a lot more of our senior guys at 55 (play),” Kamakian said. “There’s a lot of great players at 55, that aren’t in there. I really believe this might push them a little more going forward.”
Kamakian, who won his titles in 2001, 2002 and 2003. Two of those titles came in playoffs, including a tournament-record five-hole playoff victory over Mike Partl in 2001.
PUTTER PROBLEMS: It was an unusual sight to say the least — watching Tri-Course runner-up Chris Wood putting on the final four holes using a variety of irons.
That’s because after a bad putt on the 14th green, Wood slammed his putter head on the ground in frustration. When he looked at it a moment later, he saw a surprise.
“It seemed like just grass, but there was something in ground,” Wood said.” An insert on the face (of the putter) came loose and was damaged.”
That rendered it unusable, and Wood made sure of it by snapping the shaft in half over his knee and dumping it in a trash can. Both parts were retrieved later.
Amazingly, he parred all four holes.
HETLAND DONATIONS: In Sunday’s final round, there were 80 birdies at $1 apiece and with five organizations matching the funds, another $480 was raised in the birdie/eagle challenge to benefit the family of fallen Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
There were additional donations Sunday of $820, including a $200 donation by BSW Electric, LLC.
The grand total over the three days of the tournament was $4,300.
To donate additional funds to the Hetland family, you may send a check to Band of Blue, P.O. Box 129, Bristol, WI 53103. Note Hetland on the memo line.
